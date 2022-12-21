Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities

Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities

Save
Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) and the Qatar Red Crescent are set to receive 27 tens designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) to serve and support displaced populations. The donation is made by the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and its human and social legacy program, Generation Amazing Foundation. The news was announced during the opening of a ZHA-EAA tent inside the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, and it represents part of the country’s effort to ensure that the World Cup has a positive lasting effect after the closing of the tournament.

Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 2 of 16Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 3 of 16Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 4 of 16Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 5 of 16Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - More Images+ 11

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 2 of 16
ZHA/EAA Foundation Tents. Image Courtesy of Education Above All

Three of the tens have already been deployed to Pakistan and Turkey to be used as schools for Pakistani and Syrian children. Out of the fifteen tents sent to Turkey and Yemen, ten will be used as schools, and five will become health clinics. In Syria, twelve structures donated by Qatar Red Crescent will be used as shelters for displaced communities.

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 7 of 16
ZHA/EAA Foundation Tents. Image © Luke Hayes

The Education Above All Foundation estimates that more than 70 million people are displaced in their own countries and living as refugees, with half of them under the age of 18. This prompts a critical need for suitable infrastructure to serve as temporary housing, shelters, medical centers, and classrooms for displaced children and their families. Zaha Hadid Architects have joined the effort to provide versatile and suitable spaces for play, learning, and development for these communities.

Related Article

Zaha Hadid Reveals Design of Masterplan with Reusable Pavilions for Odesa Expo 2030 in Ukraine

The ZHA-EAA tens are designed to take advantage of natural daylight and protect against the weather. The structures are modular, easy to transport, assemble and disassemble in various locations. They also contain upcycled and recycled elements. The cost-effective and light structures use a fabric envelope to adapt the architectural system to the various necessities of the chosen program.

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 3 of 16
ZHA/EAA Foundation Tents. Image © Luke Hayes

We have a like-minded partner in Education Above All who is committed to investing in innovative design for the better good of disadvantaged and vulnerable communities. Together, we developed a robust, cost-effective, and lightweight modular architectural system with a fabric envelope to build structures that can be adapted in many variations to meet the conditions and lives of displaced children and children on the move. We hope that these newly donated tents will bring safety, learning, and play to thousands in Yemen, Syria, and Turkey. - Zaha Hadid Architects’ Project Architect Gerry Cruz

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 4 of 16
ZHA/EAA Foundation Tents. Image © Luke Hayes

Recently Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed the design of a masterplan for Odesa 2030 that employs reusable pavilions. These are configured to be transformed into a fair exhibition hub after the closing of the Expo, while the proposed national pavilions are designed to be dismantled and redeployed as new civic buildings throughout Ukraine. In collaboration with Architects 61, ZHA has also unveiled the design for a new Science Center in the Jurong Lake District, Singapore.

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities - Image 15 of 16
ZHA/EAA Foundation Tents. Image © Luke Hayes

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Zaha Hadid Architects Design 27 Tents to Serve as Schools, Clinics, and Emergency Shelters for Displaced Communities" 21 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994078/zaha-hadid-architects-design-27-tents-to-serve-as-schools-clinics-and-emergency-shelters-for-displaced-communities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags