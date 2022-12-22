Low-Carbon Strategies: Insulated Panels for Energy-Efficient Envelopes

Save this picture! CODE Building / Wolf Ackerman, EskewDumezRipple. Image Courtesy of Kingspan

A 2022 United Nations report claims that the negative impacts of the climate crisis are mounting much faster than scientists predicted less than a decade ago. Rising greenhouse-gas emissions could soon outstrip the ability of many communities to adapt, and the consequences will continue to hit the world’s most vulnerable populations. As climate scientist Maarten van Aalst suggests, “Any further delay in global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” The data is clear: to protect our planet, we need to prevent a 1.5°C rise in global temperatures this century. To do so, the world must achieve a 45% reduction in global carbon emissions from 2010 levels to 2030, to then reach a net-zero state by 2050. It is evident, however, that we are on track to miss this goal by a substantial amount. The clock is ticking, and every industry should act fast (and drastically) to even dream of greener cities.

Although it must be a universal effort, this especially applies to industries like the construction sector, which globally accounts for 35% of energy consumption, 38% of energy-related carbon emissions and 50% of resource consumption. Current efforts are clearly not enough to revert this situation, but the good news is that more and more companies in the field are increasingly working to be part of the solution. Some are responding with urgency by tracking and reducing carbon emissions as close to zero as possible, seeking to transition to a low-carbon economy and mitigate the effects of climate change in the process.

Save this picture! Catalyst Building / Michael Green Architecture. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Reducing carbon emissions from multiple scopes

As Kingspan explains, going net zero requires companies to track and reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, all part of a global standardized framework set by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Scope 1 GHG emissions come from sources that are directly controlled or owned by an organization, such as boilers, furnaces and manufacturing processes. Indirect in nature, Scope 2 is associated with a company’s electricity consumption, including emissions that generate from the heating, cooling and lighting of buildings (or electric fleet power). Scope 3 emissions, also known as value chain emissions, account for up to 90% of an organization’s total carbon footprint and are thus harder to measure and manage. They encompass 15 different categories, among them investments, transportation and distribution.

Save this picture! Kingspan Planet Passionate. Image Courtesy of Kingspan

Under a proposed rule introduced by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), tracking and reporting these emissions might soon become a requirement for public companies. Kingspan –manufacturer of high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions– is one of the companies from the architecture and construction world that has signed on. In 2021, Kingspan committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by 2030 (from a 2020 base year). In addition, Kingspan has committed to a 42% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, use of sold products, and end of life treatment of sold products by 2030 (from a 2020 base year). These climate goals are part of its 10-year Planet Passionate sustainability initiative, which aims to decrease the group’s carbon emissions in manufacturing and business operations. The strategy consists of implementing a series of measures and targets that promote environmental health in all stages, ranging from using renewable energy and reducing CO2 emissions from suppliers, to using recycled materials in their products.

Pioneering solutions for sustainable building envelopes

Reducing emissions from multiple scopes, Kingspan reports that, so far, it is on track to meet its net zero carbon manufacturing goal. But the group’s initiatives go beyond fabrication processes and electricity use; they also translate into a wide range of solutions and products that contribute to low-carbon buildings. Their insulated metal wall panels are a prime example. Combining technology with aesthetic flexibility, these advanced building envelope solutions contribute to energy efficiency in many types of buildings.

Save this picture! Mandeville High School / Holly & Smith Architects. Image Courtesy of Kingspan

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Community Hospital, for example, integrates the Designwall 2000 facade system to enhance thermal performance and create a barrier against air and water penetration. To keep costs down, design professionals opted for different panel thicknesses and flat panels to cover the sweeping façade. And to achieve the desired aesthetic, these were produced in a unique color combination. Mandeville High School, for its part, is another successful case that used the Designwall 2000 insulated panels to remain energy-efficient and, at the same time, create a colorful, bold look with dynamic patterns –ideal for an educational institution.

Save this picture! Muscogee (Creek) Nation Community Hospital / 1Architecture . Image Courtesy of Kingspan

Save this picture! Designwall 2000. Image Courtesy of Kingspan

In Charlottesville’s CODE Building, the KarrierPanel® series helps the project meet LEED qualifications while maintaining an architecturally advanced design. Granting architects the freedom to attach a specific facade, the all-in-one alternative serves as an air and vapor barrier for the entire building, eliminating thermal-bridging energy losses associated with standard stud/cavity insulation construction. Energy efficiency plays a key role in the building’s sustainability mission; so much so that it incorporates a telemetry system that reports monthly energy usage. Kingspan’s insulated panels thus became an attractive choice for their performance and ability to blend with a sleek, contemporary design. Similarly, the Catalyst Building utilizes 35,000 square feet of KarrierPanel insulated metal panels –that can be reused and recycled– to create an envelope with maximum thermal efficiency. The solution, coupled with a cross-laminated timber structure, plays a vital role in the project’s low-carbon approach.

Save this picture! CODE Building / Wolf Ackerman, EskewDumezRipple. Image Courtesy of Kingspan

To reach the universal goal of net zero, there is an urgent (and growing) need to reshape the built environment. Therefore, companies participating in the construction industry have the responsibility to question their impact, adopt bold initiatives, consume resources efficiently, reduce their waste, and develop smart technologies and products. Simply put, their priorities must shift accordingly in order to truly make an impact.

