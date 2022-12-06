Architectural Installations at 2022 Design Miami and Art Basel Include Works by Germane Barnes, Stefano Boeri and Daniel Arsham

Save this picture! Rock | Roll by Germane Barnes. Image Courtesy of Miami Design District

Distinguished for its quality, depth, and diversity, Design Miami 2022 has concluded, giving worldwide collectors and locals the best in contemporary and emerging art and design. Kicking off at the end of November and running through the first week of December, this event ran alongside the annual Art Basel Miami Beach. The ultimate international art fair ranged from interactive installations to art exhibitions by promising up-and-comers to 20th-century masterworks, including Daniel Arsham and Andrés Reisinger, and Stefano Boeri. Also during this event, MetaMundo has presented their Top 50 Creators of the Metaverse - a hand-picked collection of some of the world’s best 3D artists.

For this edition, The Miami Design District has awarded Miami-based architect and designer Germane Barnes and commissioned a multifaceted installation that honors the city's polyethnic culture. Along with other relevant architectural installations during the Miami Art Week, the following selection includes work by Leandro Erlich at Perez Art Museum Miami and Pilar Zeta.

Discover below 7 relevant architectural installations at the Miami Art Week 2022 and Art Basel Miami.

Rock | Roll / Germane Barnes

2022 Miami Design District Commission

Barnes’ installation, Rock | Roll, is a multifaceted installation that draws on the vibrancy of Miami Carnival to honor the BIPOC communities that contribute to Miami’s polyethnic culture. The installation is a series of massive, whimsical capsules that rock back and forth when users activate and feature vibrant colors reminiscent of Carnival’s feathered costumes and the city’s water-friendly lifestyle. Fabricated by ALT BLD, there will also be a free-floating dome reminiscent of a giant disco ball. Suspended overhead and animated by light and sound, the structure will serve as an anchor to a communal and lively commission.

Esculturas brancas/ Ascânio MMM

Casa Triangulo

Save this picture! Ascânio MMM. Image Courtesy of Casa Triangulo | Photographer: Thales Leite

The sculpture series takes rational geometry to the limits of surprise and sensory using wooden slats to stack them at gradually more acute angles calculated around vertical axes, thus emanating possible associations with harmonious ratios enshrined as the undulation of sound waves, the golden mean of Le Modulor by Le Corbusier, and the volute associated with Baroque. These associations demonstrate the extent to which Ascânio’s poetics of calculation reaches such exuberance in its suggestion of spatial motion is on the verge of sublimating its logical simplicity. The sculpture belongs to the Casa Triangulo Gallery collection, a place.

Galateo. A journey into conviviality/ Stefano Boeri Interiors and Buccellati

Art Basel Miami Beach 2022

Save this picture! Courtesy of STEFANO BOERI INTERIORS

Stefano Boeri Interiors debuted at Miami Art Basel with an indoor reinterpretation of the installation created as the setting for Buccellati's exhibition "Galateo. A Journey into Conviviality" - presented for the first time on the top floor of the iconic building designed by Piero Portaluppi during Milan Design Week 2022. This time, reflective surfaces and broken shapes put the Gala Dinner table at the center as the symbol par excellence of conviviality while increasing the perception of space and transforming the Edition Hotel in Miami into a new, experiential, and flexible space.

Hall Of Visions Faena Art X Aorist / Pilar Zeta

Faena Art

Save this picture! Pilar Zeta. Image Courtesy of Faena Art

The idea behind Hall of Visions comes from a search for the ability to be present to manifest a future self. The installation works both as a metaphor and a physical space that calls on the viewer to explore the built environment— one must literally walk through a corridor to arrive at a large reflective sculptural egg. This most primal and beautiful symbol of creation invites whoever is looking into it to see themselves in the present.

Liminal/ Leandro Erlich

Perez Art Museum Miami

Save this picture! Liminal by Leandro Erlich. Image Courtesy of PAMM| Photographer Lazaro Llanes

Selected and arranged by New York-based guest curator Dan Cameron, the exhibition presents sixteen works spanning over two decades of Erlich’s production. Arranged throughout PAMM’s special exhibition galleries, the exhibition has been designed to suggest an underlying narrative storyline, inviting visitors to a series of encounters that act cumulatively to introduce doubt about their own sensorial input about the spaces around them.

Metamundo/ Daniel Arsham and Andrés Reisinger

Art Basel Miami Beach 2022

Save this picture! Daniel Arsham's The Ares House . Image Courtesy of © Daniel Arsham

The world’s first 3D marketplace opened during Art Basel. Dubbed MetaMundo, the marketplace that makes it very easy for architects and designers to publish their models and sell them to metaverse users and builders. Not far from Art Basel itself, MetaMundo is presenting their Top 50 Creators of the Metaverse - a hand-picked collection of some of the world’s best 3D artists, including architects, interior designers, furniture designers, artists, and 3D modelers such as "Zaha Hadid, Decent Architecture and for the first time in the metaverse the furniture designer Sara Hayat".

Tunnel IV, Edition of 3/ Chul Hyun Ahn

Grimaldis Gallery

Save this picture! Tunnel IV by Chul Hyun Ahn . Image Courtesy of Grimaldis Gallery

Through the interplay of mirrors and light, Baltimore-based artist Chul-Hyun Ahn makes mind-bending sculptures that conjure illusions of infinite space. Drawing from op art and light and space traditions, as well as theories of the subconscious, Ahn explores the immersive, illusory possibilities of reflection. He creates his light boxes by combining one-way mirrors and LED lights; the resulting objects look like portals extending deep into uncharted spaces, defined only by glowing geometric forms and fluorescent fractals.