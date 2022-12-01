Submit a Project Advertise
World
  A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily

Sport plays an important role in the life of every city, yet the buildings housing these activities pose a particular set of challenges to the architects. Scale and dimensions need to be adapted to allow for unrestricted movement, heights are adjusted to the force of an athlete’s throw, and lighting, surface, and finishes require careful consideration. The matter becomes even more complex if these activities become the center of large-scale events. The flow of people becomes an integral part of the design, as different types of users require separate circulation paths.

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights the design of sports centers submitted by the ArchDaily community. From a tennis stadium in Italy, to a yoga pavilion on the cliffs of Portugal, this selection features projects centered around movement, practicing, following, and enjoying sports, be it tennis, baseball, yoga or football. The article presents projects from various counties, such as South Korea, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.

Read on to discover 8 sport-focused projects, along with their descriptions from the architects.

Foro Italico Tennis Stadium

Sycamore

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 7 of 46
Foro Italico Tennis Stadium / Sycamore, Courtesy of Sycamore. Image © Hamed Sarhadi(F9 Studio)

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 12 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 8 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 9 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 14 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

The proposed project remodels the grandstands following the increase in capacity to 12,000 seats. The new roof as a light sheet of paper, with all the slender pillars and emergency stairs, as well as connoting the new architectural aspect of the Central Tennis Stadium, are all part of the entire park project. Through the adjustment of the escape routes, the relationship of the ground attack between the stadium and the park itself has been changed. The design idea aims to enhance the regulatory constraints, converting the presence of a greater number of emergency stairs and escape routes into architectural elements.

Baseball Dream Park

HAEAHN Architecture, Inc.

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 6 of 46
Baseball Dream Park / HAEAHN Architecture, Inc.. Image Courtesy of HAEAHN Architecture

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 2 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 3 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 4 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 5 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

Baseball Dream Park aims to revitalize the old city center and establish a differentiated sports complex. The park was implemented as a new landmark in the old city center by presenting a mass design symbolizing the dynamic image of Daejeon and the soaring spirit of its baseball team. The complex was created as a safe cultural space by separating vehicles and pedestrian pathways. It was planned as an archive hall related to the open-type main hall, which adds the point of differentiation.

Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre

CS&P Architects Inc

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 15 of 46
Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre / CS&P Architects Inc. Image Courtesy of CS&P Architects Inc.

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 17 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 19 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 18 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 16 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

The Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre is conceived as a critical piece of social architecture, leveraging its constrained site and ambitious sustainability goals to create a dynamic and convivial community hub that acts as a ‘connective tissue’ in a rapidly densifying part of the city. The innovative design targets CaGBC Zero Carbon Building Standard V2 certification, contributing to the city’s larger 2040 Net Zero Emissions goals.

Metamorphosis Yoga Shala in Portugal

Yanniotis & Associates | Architects & Consulting Engineers

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 21 of 46
Metamorphosis Yoga Shala in Portugal / Yanniotis & Associates. Image © Yanniotis & Associates

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 25 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 24 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 23 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 20 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

This project is about a Yoga Shala proposal submitted in an International Architecture Competition Call. The site is part of a mountain Yoga Retreat Complex located in a breathtaking forest region of central Portugal. The new Yoga Shala building is inspired by the Yoga philosophy, being a spiritual practice rather than a physical exercise. The new development, apart from the Shala with an atrium space, consists of the Teahouse cave volume. Both buildings are framed by biomorphic xeriscaping garden islands, curvilinear walking concrete stone paths, and cultivation activity levels.

The Tennis Temple

3GATTI

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 26 of 46
The Tennis Temple / 3GATTI. Image Courtesy of 3GATTI

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 27 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 28 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 31 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 30 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

A paper stadium creates a landmark thanks to a sculpture made of folds, an origami building that is a metaphor for lightness and elegance. White paper, like the white travertine, is the true protagonist of the monumental complex of the “Foro Italico.” A peristyle that recalls the spirit of the place, a tennis temple, a sequence of white elements, a reminder of rationalist architecture, order, and drama of the strong contrasts between light and shadows.

Parque Urbano Y Museo Nacional Del Futbol en Avellaneda, Buenos Aires

M+C ARQUITECTOS

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 33 of 46
PARQUE URBANO Y MUSEO NACIONAL DEL FUTBOL EN AVELLANEDA, BUENOS AIRES / M+C ARQUITECTOS. Image © FLRENDERING.COM.AR

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 34 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 35 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 36 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 32 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

A new connectivity axis is created from the City by linking two existing streets and an underpass. A park is proposed along the entire assigned lot, freely housing the social functions: public and private of the program. The Museum is made up of two interactive spaces linked by independent accesses that allow a dynamic tour. “An Exhibitor Tunnel and six interactive Boxes.”

Abrigo de Jardim

LMTLS (Daeho Lee, Beomki Lee, Jaeyual Lee)

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 41 of 46
© LMTLS (Daeho Lee, Beomki Lee, Jaeyual Lee)

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 38 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 39 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 37 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 40 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

Abrigo de Jardim takes inspiration from the valley of Oleiros region with its fluctuating topography. Taking cues from the existing yoga shala and bucolic gardens at the retreat, we focused on “casual and comfortable” places near the sites - intimate outdoor spaces with a humble shading structure. With its warm atmosphere, the boundary between the inside and outside is blurred to create a pleasant ambiguity of openness and closeness. We find the uncertainty of indoor and outdoor definition intriguing as an element for relaxation to fully immerse oneself in nature, and we believe that is the spirit of the place for yoga.

Sports and Recreation Complex

FUTURA-ARCHITECTS

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 45 of 46
© FUTURA-ARCHITECTS

A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 44 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 46 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 42 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 43 of 46A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 41

The building of the sports and recreation complex is a rectangular volume with a characteristic active horizontal accent - a cantilever extension and a dynamic inclination of the wall planes from the side of the main entrance to the building.

