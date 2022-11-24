HKS Designs Skyscraper in Austin, Set to become the Tallest in the USA Outside New York

Submit a Project Advertise
World
Austin-based office HKS announced the design of the Wilson Tower, a high-rise of 315 meters in Texas' capital featuring 80 floors, 450 units, outdoor terraces, and gardens. The tower will be delivered in collaboration with Britt Design Group and Wilson Capital, and is expected to break ground in the summer of 2023. After completion will become the tallest in the USA outside New York.

Austin, nicknamed "Silicon Hills" in reference to California's "Silicon Valley," has become the newest cluster of high-tech and startup activity in the USA. Home to the recently opened Tesla Gigafactory and other giants such as Google and Microsoft, Texas' capital is defining the "City of Business" for its low cost of living (relative to the San Francisco Bay Area), business-friendly environment, and eclectic culture. Nevertheless, the city is facing a housing crisis parallel with its rapid growth. This situation has led companies to see the hilly city as the new construction hub in the country, including ICON and BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group with a 3D-printed 100-house community, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) 's 311-meter high Waterline Tower in Austin's downtown, and HKS with the new Texas' tallest building.

The high-rise multifamily building will be located in the heart of downtown Austin near the University of Texas at Austin, the historic 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and CapMetro's new Downtown Light Rail Station. As part of the city's tremendous redevelopment, the Wilson Tower will have an extension of 0.8 acres and span a half-city block replacing the Avenue Lofts, an Art Deco-style building from 1943.

The tower will be wrapped in a brise soleil that offers protection from the hot Texas sun and wind while providing structural strength. This brise soleil gives the building uniquely shaded and comfortable outdoor living spaces on every level.

We believe it is important to add intentionally designed density along the city’s transit corridors to accommodate the unprecedented level of population growth Austin is experiencing. We are passionate about making a meaningful contribution to the city we call home,” - Taylor Wilson, Real Estate Developer at Wilson Capital

In addition to welcoming outdoor terraces and gardens, the project will feature unobstructed skyline views, a signature ground-floor restaurant, and four full floors of amenities, including an expansive pool deck and full-service fitness and wellness center, movie theater, coworking spaces, and a floor dedicated to pets.

HKS, in collaboration with landscape designer Hood Design Studio, has also been selected to design a new creative campus in the heart of Hollywood. Dubbed CMNTY Culture Campus, the project will feature production spaces, offices, and performance venues, bringing together creative industries in a 500,000-square-foot development.

