Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design

Playfulness is a concept often attributed to children and hardly connected with adult life. In architecture, projects dedicated to childhood propose a combination of objects, colors and solutions to encourage imagination and break the rigidity of spaces. In contrast, most conventional projects are limited to regularity and stamp the sobriety of adult life.
However, some projects show us that this division between the space of children and adults is an old idea. In addition, reversing this logic brings several possibilities to architecture, mixing attractive solutions for children and proposing adult spaces that leave sobriety and incite imagination, acceptance and irreverence.
The following projects present different types of irreverent solutions for residences that bring playfulness to the use of space and the daily lives of its residents, whether they are also dedicated to children or only frequented by adults. From swings and slides to colorful walls and lamps: Check out different projects that bring ludic elements to architecture.