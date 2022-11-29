Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design

Save this picture! Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye

Playfulness is a concept often attributed to children and hardly connected with adult life. In architecture, projects dedicated to childhood propose a combination of objects, colors and solutions to encourage imagination and break the rigidity of spaces. In contrast, most conventional projects are limited to regularity and stamp the sobriety of adult life.

+ 11

However, some projects show us that this division between the space of children and adults is an old idea. In addition, reversing this logic brings several possibilities to architecture, mixing attractive solutions for children and proposing adult spaces that leave sobriety and incite imagination, acceptance and irreverence.

Save this picture! Restaurante Educativo Lolly-Laputan / Wutopia Lab. Image © CreatAR Images

The following projects present different types of irreverent solutions for residences that bring playfulness to the use of space and the daily lives of its residents, whether they are also dedicated to children or only frequented by adults. From swings and slides to colorful walls and lamps: Check out different projects that bring ludic elements to architecture.

Save this picture! Fitty Wun / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher

Save this picture! Concrete Jungle House / N O T Architecture. Image © Pixelaw Photography

Save this picture! Aptartment O / Studio Nomad. Image © Studio Nomad

Save this picture! Casa em Percurso / Octaedro Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture! The Family Playground / HAO Design. Image © Hey! Cheese

Save this picture! Stairway House / nendo. Image © Daici Ano

Save this picture! Apartment in Amsterdam / MAMM DESIGN. Image © Takumi Ota

Save this picture! Jalousie House / Limdim House Studio. Image © Quang Dam

Save this picture! Private Residence at Stubbs Road / NC Design & Architecture. Image © Dennis Lo Designs

Save this picture! Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects. Image © Emily Bartlett

Save this picture! Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye

Save this picture! Wood Ribbon Apartment / Toledano+Architects. Image © Salem Mostefaoui

Save this picture! Interiores Edifício Dsenho / Leandro Garcia. Image © Fran Parente