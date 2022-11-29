Submit a Project Advertise
All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  3. Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design

Playfulness is a concept often attributed to children and hardly connected with adult life. In architecture, projects dedicated to childhood propose a combination of objects, colors and solutions to encourage imagination and break the rigidity of spaces. In contrast, most conventional projects are limited to regularity and stamp the sobriety of adult life.

However, some projects show us that this division between the space of children and adults is an old idea. In addition, reversing this logic brings several possibilities to architecture, mixing attractive solutions for children and proposing adult spaces that leave sobriety and incite imagination, acceptance and irreverence.

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 9 of 16
Restaurante Educativo Lolly-Laputan / Wutopia Lab. Image © CreatAR Images

The following projects present different types of irreverent solutions for residences that bring playfulness to the use of space and the daily lives of its residents, whether they are also dedicated to children or only frequented by adults. From swings and slides to colorful walls and lamps: Check out different projects that bring ludic elements to architecture.

Fitty Wun / Feldman Architecture

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 2 of 16
Fitty Wun / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher

Concrete Jungle House / N O T Architecture

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 10 of 16
Concrete Jungle House / N O T Architecture. Image © Pixelaw Photography

Apartment O / Studio Nomad

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 4 of 16
Aptartment O / Studio Nomad. Image © Studio Nomad

Casa em Percurso / Octaedro Arquitetura

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 3 of 16
Casa em Percurso / Octaedro Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce

Casa Playground Familiar / HAO Design

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 11 of 16
The Family Playground / HAO Design. Image © Hey! Cheese

Stairway House / nendo

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 5 of 16
Stairway House / nendo. Image © Daici Ano

Apartment in Amsterdam / MAMM DESIGN

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 13 of 16
Apartment in Amsterdam / MAMM DESIGN. Image © Takumi Ota

Jalousie House / Limdim House Studio

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 12 of 16
Jalousie House / Limdim House Studio. Image © Quang Dam

Private Residence at Stubbs Road / NC Design & Architecture

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 14 of 16
Private Residence at Stubbs Road / NC Design & Architecture. Image © Dennis Lo Designs

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 15 of 16
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects. Image © Emily Bartlett

Mo-Tel House / Office S&M

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 7 of 16
Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye

Wood Ribbon Apartment / Toledano+Architects

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 6 of 16
Wood Ribbon Apartment / Toledano+Architects. Image © Salem Mostefaoui

Interiores Edifício Dsenho / Leandro Garcia

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 8 of 16
Interiores Edifício Dsenho / Leandro Garcia. Image © Fran Parente

Blue and Glue / HAO Design

Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design - Image 16 of 16
Blue and Glue / HAO Design. Image © Hey! Cheese

Giovana Martino
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Using Ludic Elements in Interior Design" [Usando elementos lúdicos em projetos de interiores] 29 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992635/using-ludic-elements-in-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

