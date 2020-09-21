Jalousie House / Limdim House Studio

+ 34

Architect In Charge: Tran Ngo Chi Mai

Design Team: Tran Ngo Chi Mai, Ho Nguyen Dang Khoa, Hoang Dao Khanh Linh, Le Thien Trieu, Doan Minh Huan

Clients: Chi Mai, Minh Huan

Engineering : Doan Minh Huan

City: Hue

Country: Vietnam

Jalousie House - the louver that pull nature into the house

Jalousie house was built on a 7m (west-facing) x 14m (south-facing), in Hue city. In urban areas of Vietnam, the same narrow-shaped houses stood side by side. This type of house faced the risk of lack of air and light because the sides are adjacent to others. Beside that, Hue is one of the places with the largest rainfall in Vietnam. Located in this climate, we create a way of "layering" on top of each other, creating a gap of ventilation and watertight like the way the carpenter makes louver doors. Based on that idea, here, we use two layering schemes, one is the glass shutters with the folding pattern wall in the facade and the other is the breeze blocks system in the backside.

The folding pattern wall in the façade blocks sunlight and helps the house to cope with the rainy in winter but still lets the air in and out smoothly. Not only that, these folds contribute to the shape of the building, making it special, prominent but still plain.

The breeze blocks wall in the backside brings air and light to the house, but also prevents effect of heat in summer and freezing rain in winter. This system combines with the sky light and glass door in façade ensures that the distribution of sunlight is enough during daytime. This breeze blocks wall forms ventilation and air convection for the house.