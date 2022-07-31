We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Northcote, Australia
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects
© Emily Bartlett

Text description provided by the architects. Thomson House – An Updated Compact Home on a Tight Site that's Big on Personality, Playful Details & Space.

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Emily Bartlett
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Interior Photography
© Emily Bartlett
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Emily Bartlett

Charming period style meets new world sensibilities in this unique, compact home in Northcote, Melbourne. The Thomson House combines creative ideas, shared spaces, and contemporary character to lift an old cottage into the modern-day, providing a refreshing extension that is light-filled with playful details, functional living & spaciousness.

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Emily Bartlett
Section
Section
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Interior Photography
© Emily Bartlett
Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Emily Bartlett

The extension & retrofit to the quaint heritage home sought to provide an efficient response to the challenging small lot. The program's aim was to find a balance between how much to keep and how much to demolish in order to maximize space and improve livability with an open, free-flowing floor plan that makes sense when combined with the existing layout.

Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Emily Bartlett

C.Kairouz Architects
