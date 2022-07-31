Thomson House / C.Kairouz Architects

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Thomson House – An Updated Compact Home on a Tight Site that’s Big on Personality, Playful Details & Space.

Charming period style meets new world sensibilities in this unique, compact home in Northcote, Melbourne. The Thomson House combines creative ideas, shared spaces, and contemporary character to lift an old cottage into the modern-day, providing a refreshing extension that is light-filled with playful details, functional living & spaciousness.

The extension & retrofit to the quaint heritage home sought to provide an efficient response to the challenging small lot. The program’s aim was to find a balance between how much to keep and how much to demolish in order to maximize space and improve livability with an open, free-flowing floor plan that makes sense when combined with the existing layout.