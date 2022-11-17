Design Collective EUROPARC Unveils the Winning Proposal for the Renewed European Parliament Building

EUROPARC, a pan-European design collective, has been announced as the winners of the international competition to renew the Paul Henri SPAAK Building in Brussels, Belgium. The building housing the Parliament of the European Union has many shortcomings, yet the winners of the competition recognize that demolishing and replacing it might not be a responsible or sustainable solution. The existing building is, therefore, reimagined and adapted better to fit the needs and the identity of the EU. EUROPARC is made up of five architectural studios from five European countries: JDS Architects (DK/BE), Coldefy (FR), CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati (IT), NL Architects (NL), and Ensamble Studio (SP), with the support of engineering companies from UTIL (BE) and Ramboll (DK).

+ 2

With a war on the doorstep of Europe and an ensuing energy crisis ever more pressing, the challenges faced by the European Union are shared by us all. As a team of Pan-European offices composed of more than 30 nationalities, we understand and feel the impact of these difficulties directly. Our collective proposal to rethink the Parliament building in a way that minimizes environmental impact while expanding its openness and civic inclusion as embodiments of the values of European democracy is therefore evermore relevant. - EUROPARC (collective JDSA-Coldefy-CRA-NL-ENSAMBLE)

The strategy for the intervention focuses on re-using most of the SPAAK structure, thus conserving its carbon expense. The design strategy also aims to significantly improve the Parliament’s working conditions while creating the potential for better communication and exchange with European citizens.

On an urban scale, the proposal opens up the block, enhancing pedestrian flows in the area and creating a stronger connection with neighboring public spaces, Place du Luxembourg and Parc Léopold. To sustain the idea of openness, a public passage is created through the Parliament, providing a grand entrance to visitors and establishing a node in the pedestrian network of Brussels.

A new addition to the building is the Hemicycle, the assembly chamber of the European Parliament. EUROPARC suggests repositioning this space on the upper levels of the renewed building. The new space meets the spatial and digital requirements of a modernized chamber while also encouraging external participation. Large windows will establish a dialogue between the Parliament and the rooftop garden. The windows can also become a screen to transmit information in real-time during assemblies.

On the highest floor, a Green Agora represents the culmination of the public visitors’ journey through the building. Drawing inspiration from the “Agora” in Ancient Greece, this open space botanical garden is conceived to be visually connected to the Hemicycle through the latter’s open ceiling. The architects conceived this space to serve as a beacon of European democracy, where citizens and the Members of the European Parliament meet and exchange thoughts. In addition, the spirit of pan-European synergy is reinforced in natural terms, as the park brings together vegetation indigenous to all the member states to form a multifaceted European ecosystem.

The new SPAAK building by EUROPARC is envisioned as a civic ecosystem that places people at the center of the spatial experience and brings them closer to the democratic processes of Europe. The proposal was chosen following a two-step competition initially as an open pre-qualification procedure for the selection of competitors among candidates and followed by a restricted single-stage anonymous design competition.