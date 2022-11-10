Doha City Guide: 15 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Capital City of Qatar

Save this picture! Doha Skyline. Image © Cristian Dobre via Shutterstock

Doha is the capital of Qatar and the county’s most populated area, accommodating more people than the rest of Qatar combined. Located on the coast of the Persian Gulf, Doha is a relatively young city, founded in the vicinity of another settlement, Al Bidda, sometime during the 1820s. In recent years, the city has seen rapid population growth, an image reflected in the architectural landscape. During the 1960s and 1970s, many of the old districts in Doha have been demolished to make space for new developments, while a number of schemes have been deployed to advocate for the preservation of the city’s cultural and architectural heritage.

This year Qatar is set to welcome the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, one of the most anticipated sports events of the year and the first time the quadrennial men's football championship is scheduled to be held in an Arab country. With many stadiums being built in or around Doha, the country has been preparing extensively for the event, yet concerns are being raised due to the hot climate and the extensive adaptations needed to host a sporting event of this scale.

+ 17

The following list showcases 15 contemporary architecture projects showcasing the innovative architecture of Qatar's capital, including works from internationally renowned architects such as Jean Nouvel, OMA, UNStudio and I.M.Pei.

Related Article Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Save this picture! National Museum of Qatar / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Museum of Islamic Art / I.M. Pei. Image © Wahyu Pratomo and Kris Provoost

Save this picture! Qatar National Convention Centre / Arata Isozaki. Image © Nelson Garrido

Save this picture! Qatart National Library / OMA, Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti. Image Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Al Thumama Stadium. Image © Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Save this picture! Hamad International Airport Passenger Terminal Complex / HOK. Image © Tim Griffith, HOK

Save this picture! Al Riffa Station. Image © Hufton + Crow

Save this picture! Msheireb Downtown Doha Masterplan / Allies and Morrison + AECOM + Arup. Image © Hufton + Crow

Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies / Mangera Yvars Architects

Save this picture! Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies / Mangera Yvars Architects. Image Courtesy of Mangera Yvars Architects

Save this picture! Al Jazeera Network Studio Building / Veech X Veech. Image © Hufton + Crow

Save this picture! M7 Cultural Forum / John McAslan + Partners. Image © Hufton + Crow

Save this picture! Sidra Medical and Research Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image © Jeff Goldberg, ESTO

Save this picture! Doha High Rise Office Tower / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Nelson Garrido

Save this picture! Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences / John McAslan + Partners. Image © Hufton + Crow