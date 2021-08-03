Msheireb Downtown Doha Masterplan / Allies and Morrison + AECOM + Arup

+ 27

Masterplan: Arup, AECOM, Allies and Morrison

Phase 1 A: Allies and Morrison, John McAslan + Partners

Phase 1 B: Allies and Morrison, John McAslan + Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates

Phase 1 C: Allies and Morrison, John McAslan + Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates

Phase 2: Allies and Morrison, Squire & Partners, Gensler

Phase 3: John McAslan + Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Squire & Partners, Eric Parry Architects, Mangera Yvars

Phase 4: Mossessian Architecture, HOK

Executive Architects: Burns + McDonnell, Gensler, HOK

Client: Msheireb Properties, a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation

City: Doha

Country: Qatar

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Like many Gulf cities, Doha’s recent meteoric growth has resulted in a dramatic expansion of its urban footprint fueled by the automobile. This progressive project aims to change this direction of travel by creating a dense, walkable neighbourhood knit together by naturally cooled streets built at a human scale. Set in the heart of the city, there are more than 100 buildings, each distinct yet all expressing a shared architectural language rooted in the local culture and climate.

At the heart of Doha, Msheireb occupies a key location west of the historic Souq and south of the Diwan, the seat of royal power. One of the largest stations in Doha’s new metro system is an anchor, providing car-free connections to the rest of the city and the airport. The urban structure is of tightknit, compact urban blocks. There is a contemporary ‘Qatari’ architectural language that defines the character of the place. A vernacular approach to new architecture imparts a sense of identity unique to this geography – a place of its place. Buildings are arranged informally, embodying the qualities of the Islamic city with the form of buildings, the use of colonnades, and overhangs all helping to make walking in this hot climate comfortable.

The compact urban form allows for relatively high densities and reduces reliance on automobiles. The integration of shaded streets, active rooftops, courtyards and terraces, and deep, layered facades all minimise the impact of harsh sunlight, which in combination with natural ventilation and building systems, yield both internal comfort and minimise energy use. All buildings are designed to meet LEED Platinum or Gold, the highest concentration of such buildings on one site in the world. So far, there are 53 Platinum-certified projects across the development. A sitewide four-level basement allows for deliveries, car parking, and servicing, and above ground, there is a free-of-charge light rail tram system.

This is a project that looks beyond the scale of an individual building, cluster or campus, to create a coherent piece of the city. The goal has been to learn from the past to build a contemporary place that can stand the test of time and to support Qatar’s transition to a post-oil economy by creating an attractive urban core that can be a magnet for both local and international visitors, residents and companies. Rare has a project of such scale and ambition – from masterplan concept to execution in detail – been built in the recent history of architecture. The project, which was conceived under the leadership of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, aspires to offer an alternative form of urban living in a region that has often opted for hastier forms of urban expansion.

The masterplan team comprised Arup (lead consultant) and AECOM with Allies and Morrison holding the role as sitewide ‘architectural voice’ as well as design architect of thirty of the individual buildings. There was extensive collaboration with eight more design architects: Mossessian Architecture, John McAslan + Partners, Adjaye Associates, Squire & Partners, Gensler, Eric Parry Architects, HOK, and Mangera Yvars.