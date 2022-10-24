Barrio Yungay Was Selected as One of the Most Attractive Neighbourhoods in the World by the British Magazine Time Out

The British magazine Time Out has selected Barrio Yungay as one of the most attractive neighborhoods in the world. The neighborhood was selected under the Time Out Index survey, where respondents from different countries answered the question "What is the most attractive place in your city at the moment?" and was ranked ninth out of a list of 51 neighborhoods, including Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Shimokitazawa in Tokyo and Cours Julien in Marseille.

Barrio Yungay was declared a typical area by the Council of National Monuments in 2009, and its historical heritage value lies in the fact that it was the first planned neighborhood designed in the form of a checkerboard by Jacinto Cueto and Juan de la Cruz, allowing the development of the western sector of Santiago. The 65 sites that were created in the area were the beginning of its urban development, possessing a wealth of building typologies, styles, and public spaces.

Save this picture! Peluquería Francesa. Image © Wikimedia. Autor: Carlos Figueroa. Licencia bajo CC BY-SA 4.0

According to the magazine, this sector stands out for its architecture, cultural panoramas, and rich historical heritage, gaining an avant-garde reputation in recent years for its balance between heritage and new design proposals. Among the architectural attractions, they mention the baroque, Bauhaus, and art deco-influenced facades, as well as the varied museums and public spaces such as the Quinta Normal Park. On the other hand, emphasis is placed on the gastronomic scene where different traditional Chilean food establishments can be found.

Save this picture! Invernadero Parque Quinta Normal. Image © Wikimedia. Autor: Carlos Leiva. Licencia bajo CC BY-SA 3.0

We share with you some of the works of architecture, present in the Yungay neighbourhood, that you can find in ArchDaily:

NAVE / Smiljan Radic

Museo Taller / Pommerenke

Palacio Alamos / Javier García, Paula Aguirre and Daniela Torm

Memory Museum / Mario Figueroa, Lucas Fehr and Carlos Dias