Angled Metal Panels for Modular, Creative and Sustainable Façades

Blending in with its urban context or standing out to draw attention, a façade tells a building’s story. It is an expressive medium through which we engage with architecture, defining first impressions and setting the tone for the interior by experimenting with transparency, movement, texture and color, among other aesthetic possibilities. Of course, the envelope also plays a crucial functional role, acting as a protective barrier against extreme weather conditions and directly impacting light transmittance, energy efficiency and acoustic comfort. Architects therefore face an important challenge: to achieve a balance between an attractive look and performance. To do so, it is pivotal to specify the right materials during the design stage.

Exterior cladding systems must meet a series of architectural requirements, taking into account appearance, long-term behavior, maintenance needs and cost-efficiency –especially considering that these constitute a significant portion of the total budget. But because there is a great diversity of façade coverings available in the market (mortars, wood, glass, natural stones, etc.), the selection process can be quite complex. Metal panels in particular have become a top choice in contemporary buildings for their durability and versatility, as well as the air of sophistication and modernity they bring to façades. However, the material’s beneficial qualities can often be overshadowed by some common drawbacks, such as delamination, a general lack of color, inefficient installation practices and staining due to weather effects on joint sealants and gaskets.

A dry system that is quick and easy to install

In view of these flaws and recognizing the need for a better solution, Dri-Design has developed innovative metal wall panels that originated from a meticulous engineering process. Available in anodized copper, aluminum, zinc, and others, the modular façade coating adheres to nearly any substrate without the use of clips or extrusions, meaning it doesn’t require joint sealants, gaskets or butyl tape and hence eliminates the associated staining and maintenance difficulties. It is neither a laminated nor a composite material, so panels will never delaminate. And because these are 100% recyclable, they have a low environmental footprint and can be repurposed to contribute to a circular economy. All of this within a system that is easy to install, is cost-efficient and enables nearly endless design possibilities, with an unlimited palette of colors, finishes, textures and custom perforations.

Save this picture! Niche 905 N. Orleans. Image Courtesy of Dri-Design

Dri-Design offers multiple variations to suit different needs, locations and styles, from an embossed series that adds three-dimensional accents to perforated imaging options. The tapered series panels, on the other hand, stand out for their ability to be angled in any direction with varying depths and degree of slope. This freedom to design each specific component gives design professionals the capacity to create dynamic, unique and appealing surfaces in nearly any façade –all while avoiding the need to modify the substrate or weather barrier. At the same time, the modular, lightweight system addresses most of the demands that architects have today: dry and waste-free construction, easy installation and quick assembly. In other words, maximum efficiency and minimum setbacks, without compromising aesthetics in the process.

In an effort to explore their qualities and inspire architects, below we present a selection of projects that enhance their façades with Dri-Design’s tapered panels.

Sloping in all four directions, the tapered wall system was used on this project’s second-story addition and first-story re-clad. The metal panels create a unique sense of movement with varying bold red tones, symbolizing the function of the transportation department while adding life to the volume. Moreover, as John Schremp –president of Architectural Products of Wausau Ltd.– suggests, these also provide a “high-performance pressure equalized rainscreen design that directs the condensation from the back through an internal gutter system and weeps it out the bottom of the wall. This keeps the internal wall cavity dry and prevents streaking from occurring on the outside of the building.”

One of the design goals for this building was for it to blend into its context; the creative and light industrial neighborhood of East Side Austin. With that in mind, architects chose to clad the exterior in tapered weathering steel panels (Corten steel) that were intentionally designed to rust over time. These have now fully weathered and reached their intended finish after several years of sun and rain. With a contemporary feel, the resulting red patina recalls the history of warehouses native to the area and highlights the beauty of an ever-changing natural material.

Save this picture! 901 East Sixth. Image Courtesy of Dri-Design

This project is characterized by an inspiring, modern design, with clean lines and a refined aesthetic. As a distribution center for Maison Simons, a large chain of retail clothing and home decoration stores, the building is inspired by the fashion industry, in particular by the concept of transforming raw materials into a finished, woven product. While the glazed volume represents the end process, the solid volume features aluminum paneling to mimic the effervescence of artistic design through movement, light and shadow. In addition, the project was centered on minimizing environmental impact and, in that sense, the metal tapered panels were also selected for their sustainable nature (apart from their functional and aesthetic qualities).

Located in Saugus, Massachusetts, this new school is easily recognizable by its distinct metal-clad façade. Inspired by the town’s local ecology and history of innovation, the design reinterprets elements from the Iron Works, which is known as the birthplace of the American iron and steel industry. The painted aluminum tapered panels form an eye-catching, distinctive façade in sleek metallic tones, adding a dynamic movement and rhythm that is ideal for any learning environment.

Save this picture! Saugus Middle School. Image Courtesy of Dri-Design

