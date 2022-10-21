A Textile Factory in Vietnam and a Transformed Industrial Wasteland in Germany: 8 Unbuilt Offices Submitted to ArchDaily

Save this picture! Tagh Behesht Business Center in Tehran, Iran. Image Courtesy of Rvad Architecture and Design Studio

This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights office spaces submitted by the ArchDaily community. From a TV station in Vietnam to a bazaar-inspired business center in Iran, this round-up of unbuilt projects showcases how architects structure corporative spaces to serve as a model for sustainable, innovative, and future-oriented workplaces.

Featuring the firms AEXN, HGAA, Ho Khue Architects, Kennon, Macroepsilon Architects, Plinthos Architects, Rvad Studio, and 3deluxe the following list explores office buildings at different scales and at varying stages of their development. Whether competition-winning projects or ongoing planned execution, each project advocates for local social-economic development and responds to the growing energy-efficient demand.

Read on to discover 8 unbuilt office buildings submitted from Australia, Germany, Greece, Iran, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, and Vietnam; as well as the project descriptions from the architects.

550 Spencer | Melbourne, Australia

Kennon

Save this picture! 550 Spencer in Melbourne, Australia . Image Courtesy of Kennon

The innovative architectural solution in 550 Spencer will allow the creation of a wholly autonomous and sustainable building. The tower is under construction and will become Australia's first building with an integrated solar-powered façade. The eight-story office building will be equipped with 1,182 solar panels that will produce more energy than it consumes. According to Kennon, this is estimated to prevent the emission of 70 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

H2 Office Tower | Wiesbaden, Germany

3deluxe

Save this picture! H2 Office Tower in Wiesbaden, Germany. Image Courtesy of 3deluxe

The H2 Office Tower is part of a redevelopment site located on Wiesbaden's Rhine riverfront that serves as a model for sustainable, smart, and future-oriented urban development. The project comprises the conversion of a former industrial wasteland to a campus-like site that considers all the requirements of modern office and works culture in a densely populated urban environment: CO2-reduced new construction alongside resource-saving redevelopment in addition to green densification, creating urban biotopes and encouraging micro-mobility.

EYDAP Water Supply Company Headquarters | Athens, Greece

Plinthos Architects

Save this picture! EYDAP Water Supply Company Headquarters in Athens, Greece. Image Courtesy of PLINTHOS Architects

The primary source of inspiration was found in the historical route of the primary mission of EYDAP, the water supply of Athens. The ancient roman Adrian tank building was translated with modern architectural values, into an office building that refers to the future. It has four above-ground floors and one basement floor. In the further analysis of the building volume, enormous recesses and plateaus are placed on each floor of the building that will be used as open spaces for general relaxation and provide better lighting and ventilation to the offices.

A Tower | Ivory Coast, Africa

Macroepsilon Architects

Save this picture! A. Tower in Ivory Coast, Africa. Image Courtesy of Macroepsilon Architects

A Tower includes a mixed-use program and forms the gate of Ivory Coast. It reflects an identity represented by the most common agricultural product of the Ivory Coast: Cocoa. Its architecture is inspired by the Cocoa Plant structure, in terms of morphology and structure of the fruit’s envelope and seed. A high degree of permeability fosters the increase of social, economic, and commercial factors. The tower is built upon the concept of an exoskeleton structure, which allows having a free plan and may accommodate different users’ needs.

Tagh Behesht Business Center | Tehran, Iran

Rvad Architecture and Design Studio

Save this picture! Tagh Behesht Business Center in Tehran, Iran. Image Courtesy of Rvad Architecture and Design Studio

The principal morphology of the design is inspired by bazaars such as Sar-Shoor, Farsh, and Reza. Among the key characteristics of such bazaars is the porch-like entrance hall that, similar to the leading portal, guides the pedestrians inside. The project's site has great potential to become an urban hub, given its proximity to one of Mash-had's largest public parks, encouraging and inviting visitors of all ages.

Business Center HANZA | Klaipeda, Lithuania

AEXN

Save this picture! Business Center HANZA in Klaipeda, Lithuania . Image Courtesy of AEXN

The architectural and spatial volumetric is derived from Hanza city: sloped roofs are aligned with the city language while ensuring scale and visual compatibility with the historical surroundings. The design logic of the building space is based on a rational office configuration – a triangular plan structure. Commercial and public spaces populate the ground floor with a connection to the upper floors via the amphitheater. The vertical connection becomes a central area with integrated gardens, stairs, and lifts to be used by the general public and employees.

Yen Bai TV Station Headquarters | Hanoi, Vietnam



HGAA

Save this picture! Yen Bai TV station headquarters. Image Courtesy of Ho Khue Architects

The construction site has mountainous terrain; the highest point is 50m above the road. Instead of flattening the entire land, the architects decided to rely on the landscape to divide and arrange three blocks to make good use of the natural conditions without interfering with the current topography. A pedestrian walkway connects the blocks through a system of stairs, elevators, and a pedestrian bridge incorporating the elevated road surrounding as a highlight for the project.

The Textile Factory and Offices | Quang Nam, Vietnam

Ho Khue Architects

Save this picture! THE TEXTILE FACTORY AND OFFICES. Image Courtesy of HGAA

The Textile Workshop Office is a 1-hectare oasis surrounded by solid, windowless factories. The architectural language is inspired by the image of the "handloom," which was the original and traditional tool used for weaving. Long linear offices represent the loom's structure. Cleverly supported, they seem to hang in the air, both unique and beautiful. The project's appearance personifies the history of weaving combined in an airy green complex, providing a superior work environment by providing natural elements at every vantage point.

