Transforming Office Washrooms into Spaces of Wellness and Creativity

Many associate bathrooms with small, simple and practical rooms with no defining design characteristics. Historically, they have been conceived as merely functional environments strictly programmed for hygiene, privacy and ease of maintenance –often with no room for creativity. But as lifestyle changes have placed health and wellness as a top priority, contemporary bathroom design has been reimagined accordingly, shifting towards spacious personal retreats intended for comfort, relaxation and recuperation; an escape from a chaotic outside world. Because we tend to spend most of our time inside the home, many recent discussions naturally revolve around residential bathrooms, overlooking another setting where we also spend a significant number of hours in (around one third of our lives to be exact): the workplace.

Restrooms play a key role in any office or workplace. Not only for sanitation purposes, but also because they act as a space for solitude, without distractions, that fosters creative thinking. A British survey found that 74% of workers purposely visit the washroom to gain solitude during the working day. At the same time, 54% of designers feel mental health is unconsidered in the built environment, while 78% of them would deliberately design the office washroom as a space for creative thinking.

Re-interpreting the rituals around hygiene

With all of this in mind, The Splash Lab designs and produces restroom products and modular bathroom systems that seek to re-interpret the rituals around hygiene, challenging conventional norms via innovation. Workplace washrooms therefore become more than mere places of function, transforming into multi-use spaces that address both the physical and psychological needs of the user.

According to that earlier study, over 500,000 workers suffered from work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2016 and 2017. This further enhances the need for a neutral space where workers can process their thoughts, consolidate ideas and take a mental time-out, which can have a big impact on mental wellness, productivity and creativity. After all, as psychologist and author Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman suggests, solitude and a distraction-free environment are proven to increase creative thoughts.

Fixtures that enhance worker well-being

So, how can architects promote wellness and creativity in office washrooms through design? Of course, factors like layout, spaciousness, wall and floor finishes, ventilation, lighting and biophilic features are crucial to consider. But it is also pivotal to integrate the right equipment, products and fixtures; smaller details like faucets, soap dispensers, hand dryers and basins can certainly make a big difference. To inspire architects and designers during the selection process, below we explore three office washrooms designed to foster worker well-being that implement innovative fixtures from The Splash Lab.

Grand + Nash

Located in El Segundo, California, this project remodels and modernizes an existing building. Since the restrooms don’t benefit from the windows to maintain a connection with nature, it was important for their design to convey a sense of harmony, balance and tranquility. This was addressed by playing with contrast between the restroom, shower, and locker areas, achieving warmth through the use of wood and a bold, clean look with black hexagonal tiles. In line with this aesthetic, architects selected the Soap dispenser, Faucet and Hand Dryer from the Ribbon System (all in black PVD finishes), as well as the Monolith Type A Basin in a dark gray aggregate finish and black powder-coated pipe skirts to fit under the sinks. Combining innovative technology and sustainability, these products are able to blend seamlessly into the contemporary setting, contributing to the mission of creating a functional and attractive space where workers can feel comfortable, take a break and boost their creativity.

Foothill Transit Headquarters

In 2019, Foothill Transit Authority decided to redesign the small restrooms in their classic mid-century office building. The refreshed, reconfigured layout included four single-occupant restrooms with a contemporary look, which consisted of bright colors, clean lines and soft lighting. All of this under the idea of promoting a sense of calm seclusion, accommodating both people with disabilities and non-disabled employees in an inclusive, healthy and safe environment. With that in mind, Foothill specified The Ribbon Faucet and Soap Dispenser, along with a custom Monolith sink with a narrow basin and facing fixture placement. This also included fitted pipe skirts in brushed stainless steel for a coordinating ADA-compliant interface and clean, minimalistic lines. Altogether, the fixtures’ neutral tones allow the colorful elements in the wash space to pop and create a warm, welcoming and positive space that requires effortless maintenance –thus making everyone’s workdays easier and more enjoyable.

STUDIOS Architectural Office

STUDIOS Architecture’s San Francisco branch has become a key voice in the evolution of the American workspace, cleverly repurposing the conventions of the corporate landscape. Therefore, when they relocated into a full floor of an office tower, they had to make this space fitting to their particular purpose and, at the same time, choose materials sensitively according to the needs of this new location. The design team opted for a traditional layout and a sleek look, using the Ribbon Collection Soap Dispenser, Faucet and Hand Dryer in a clean black finish. For its part, the Monolith Basin System, specified in Carbon Concrete Corian™, effectively showcases the industrial appearance of a concrete sink while conveniently avoiding the pitfalls –cracking, staining, sealing– associated to the traditional material. Paired with a vertically laid gray subway tile, these fixtures add a sense of elegance, luxury and comfort to the washroom that positively impacts user experience.

