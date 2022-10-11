Catalonia’s National Theatre Designed by Ricardo Bofill Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image Cortesía de Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

Catalonia's National Theatre, known by the abbreviation TNC, is a public theatre located in the Plaça de les Arts, near Plaça de Glòries, in Barcelona. It is one of the city's most prestigious buildings and one of the most important cultural institutions in Catalonia.

The theatre was created by the Department of Culture of the Generalitat de Catalunya and designed by the architectural studio Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Its construction began in 1991, but its official inauguration did not take place until the 11th of September 1997, with "L'auca del senyor Esteve", a quarter of a century ago.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera

The building was created with the basic objective of consolidating a high-quality theatrical offer, both nationally and internationally, which, from the capacity for aesthetic risk and the desire to serve, would complete a theatrical panorama characterized by creativity and a wealth of initiatives. Thus, it has three different theatres and, since its inauguration, its program combines classical indigenous and universal theatre with contemporary dance and drama, and is completed with family theatre and major international productions, offering proposals for different generations and audiences.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image Cortesía de Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

The design recalls the architectural tradition of the Greek theatre, vividly recalling its imposing majesty, combining two classical archetypes: the temple and the hemicycle. It is structured as two separate buildings, given the need for a workshop hall, a rehearsal room, a space for avant-garde theatre, and other facilities.

Related article:



History of Architecture: Ancient Greece

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera

The main building has a capacity of 1,000 people, whose hall is known as the "Sala Gran", and also has a smaller hall, with 400 seats, for experimental and avant-garde theatre, known as the "Sala Petita". The main façade is fully glazed and visitors are welcomed by a white staircase leading up to the entrance garden area, with palm and olive trees. The latter, versatile like many other staircases, can be used as steps for performances and other open-air events in the square.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera

Composed of three spaces, it has a large foyer, a large hall for the audience, and a stage with its corresponding facilities. These three form a single volume covered by an eye-catching metal gabled roof, which sits on 26 architectural concrete columns 12 meters high.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image Cortesía de Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

Its glazed walls offer views of the outside from inside the atrium, which is characterized by a plant-filled atrium and houses a number of restaurants.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image Cortesía de Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

The experimental theatre hall is on the ground floor and the spectator area forms a unitary volume in the large foyer, like a building within a building, and has a steep slope to improve visibility, with an entrance at the top.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera

The Plaça de les Arts is a very popular space for the inhabitants of the city of Barcelona, not only for art shows but also for other types of events, such as food fairs with food trucks, musical events for young people, and much more.

Save this picture! TNC / Taller de Arquitectura de Ricardo Bofill. Image Cortesía de Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

Undoubtedly, the 25th anniversary of this work is a good date to remember it. Ricardo Bofill's Taller de Arquitectura has contributed many works that stand out in the city, having become almost icons of the city. Barcelona would not be the same if it did not have this piece of architecture, recognized both for its imprint and its use.

Other projects by Ricardo Bofill's Taller de Arquitectura in Barcelona that may interest you:



The Factory / Ricardo Bofill



W Barcelona Hotel / Ricardo Bofill



Barcelona Airport New Terminal / Ricardo Bofill