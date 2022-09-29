Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain

Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain

Save
Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain

The Solo Houses project has just announced the incorporation of the Venta d'Aubert Winery in Crete, Spain, and the construction of a hotel designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radic. Solo Hotel will become the centerpiece of the community and a catalyst for tourism and cultural activities around the project.

After observing the remains of a hawthorn wood board that was used to make wooden pegs, resulting from one of the sculptures by Marcela Correa, who collaborates with Smiljan Radic on a regular basis, the form that will give rise to the Solo Hotel project is consolidated, allowing him to develop a site strategy that generates a minimal impact on the terrain.

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain - Image 3 of 9
© Bodegas Venta d'Aubert

The wild natural landscape of low mountain ranges, grey rocks, and pine forests, onto which a simple black pigmented concrete slab suspended on piles 50 centimeters above the ground is projected in a contemporary way, makes the whole hotel seem to lean forward. This slab marks an urban area in the middle of nature, isolating it without separating it from the natural environment that constantly invades it. It creates edges that generate a hybrid of natural and synthetic organizations that are clearly recognizable.

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain - Image 7 of 9
Solo Hotel. Image Cortesía de Solo Houses

The design seeks to generate an individual and collective experience, favoring the idea of a unique architectural experience that combines exclusive cultural activities related to art, cinema, nature, viticulture, sport, and gastronomy.

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain - Image 8 of 9
Solo Hotel. Image Cortesía de Solo Houses

Solo Houses is a project located in a majestic natural park of 200 hectares, which positions Crete, located in the Matarraña region of Spain, as a high-level tourist destination. The project, still under development, combines architecture, art, and landscaping, making it the first collection of architecture in Europe. It offers a unique, innovative, and immersive tourism experience, where the Solo Hotel will be the protagonist alongside the gardens designed by Bas Smets and the cultural program directed by Hans Ulrich-Obrist.

In addition, the works of various outstanding architects and artists stand out, with 2 houses by Pezo Von Ellrischausen and Office KGDVS and contemporary art exhibition spaces, to which the hotel and the winery will be added to consolidate the project. Undoubtedly, these proposals are a great commitment to land management, regenerative agriculture, and the enhancement of the region and its agricultural tradition.

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain - Image 4 of 9
Casa Solo. Image © Pezo Von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain - Image 5 of 9
Solo Office. Image © Office KGDVS

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Victoria Riquelme
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Riquelme, Victoria. "Smiljan Radic Designs Hotel for Solo Houses Project in Spain" [Smiljan Radic diseña un hotel para el proyecto Solo Houses en España] 29 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989639/smiljan-radic-designs-hotel-for-solo-houses-project-in-spain> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream