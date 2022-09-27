Beyond Storage: Shelving Systems as Design Elements

Save this picture! S-House Renovation / ALTS DESIGN OFFICE. Image © Kenta Kawamura

Shelves have a clear function: to organize, store and display. This simple, yet vital role has made them a must in every household, keeping the place neat and tidy by holding books, clothes, toys or any other items that would otherwise be scattered on the floor. Although usually found in closets, bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens, shelves are useful wherever the extra storage is necessary. They are especially ideal for making the most out of small rooms, which will always benefit from having cleaner, clutter-free floor space. Responding to this crucial storage need and following a strict 'form follows function' approach, traditional shelves are often comprised of minimal, flat horizontal planes attached to a wall –a simple layout that is not particularly meant to draw attention. Hence, people don’t tend to think about shelving ideas beyond storage, and in that sense, the countless design possibilities they offer are often overlooked.

Shelves certainly don’t have to be boring. On the contrary, they are one of the most interesting, functional and versatile elements that can make a difference in any interior. As design continues to evolve hand in hand with new technologies and advanced fabrication methods, these come in various sizes, materials and shapes –even the most complex and unconventional. Thus, shelving systems are able to adopt a variety of uses that range from subtly dividing spaces, to doubling as bold statement pieces that enhance a room’s aesthetics. All it takes is a little ingenuity for these to transform interiors, either by seamlessly blending into a particular architectural style, or by standing out and making a strong impression. To provide inspiration, this article explores unique ways to utilize shelves as design elements, featuring examples from the Architonic catalog.

Save this picture! Julia Self-supporting shelves / Momocca. Image Courtesy of Momocca

Shelf types and materials

Before delving into their architectural possibilities, it’s important to know the different types of shelves available on the market. After all, their format will greatly define the effect that they will have on a space. Suspended and floating wall shelves, for instance, are widely used because of their simplicity and versatility. While the first is secured to the wall with fixed brackets, the second hides the fixing equipment in a way that avoids any visible support. Similarly, hanging shelves are suspended on ropes, pipes or other forms of support. Built-in shelves, on the other hand, are wall-mounted into a nook or indentation, using the existing surface of the alcove as support. As their name suggests, free-standing shelves are not attached to walls, thus leaning against them or simply standing freely on the floor. They can also be stackable, foldable or modular.

Save this picture! 25/52 Bookshelf / Kriptonite. Image Courtesy of Kriptonite

In terms of materials, there are practically endless options and combinations to choose from. Wood –both solid and engineered wood like plywood– is by far the most popular due to its durability and versatility, as well as its warm, elegant and timeless appearance. Particularly suitable for heavy loads, steel and aluminum stand out for their strength and sleek contemporary look, which is ideal for an industrial style. Plastic shelving systems can also be quite resistant and have a long lifespan, but because they work with lighter loads, it is common to find these in smaller formats (especially children’s rooms). Taking on varying levels of transparency with a unique visual effect, glass shelves are a common sight in contemporary environments, although they are generally not as load-bearing as other materials. Tempered glass shelves, however, can be just as resistant as those made of hardwood.

Save this picture! Bond / Fogia. Image Courtesy of Fogia

Once the desired type of shelving is defined, it is possible to experiment with shapes, layouts and colors to create various architectural effects. This way, what used to be a horizontal piece exclusively destined for storage becomes a versatile, multi-functional design feature. Read on to discover some options through a selection of Architonic’s 'Shelving' section.

Subtly divide a room

Fixed or movable, shelves can double as partitions to divide rooms without compromising visual access. For example, to create an office or study area separate from the rest of the living room while maintaining the feeling of an open, unified space. This enables light and air to flow through and also serves as a visible spot for any ornamental items, combining storage, separation and decoration. The shelf does not have to reach the ceiling to achieve this effect; instead, it simply must be located wherever a subtle division is necessary. And, of course, the higher, longer, or more enclosed it is, the greater the degree of privacy.

Separating living areas

Corner division

Movable partition

Greater privacy

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zoom by Mobimex

Delimiting the kitchen

Experiment with modularity

Modular shelving brings maximum flexibility to adapt to different needs. With practically infinite arrangements that will easily disassemble, reassemble and reconfigure, it is possible to switch up room layouts and create unique forms and color patterns. All It takes is adding or removing modules to meet ever-changing needs; a bookshelf, for example, can easily transform into a desk or a seating area just by rearranging units. The typology is especially suitable for modern and hybrid homes that demand adaptability, particularly in common living areas, home office spaces and bedrooms.

Grid structure

Save this picture! Courtesy of GRID System APS

Plug-in system

Save this picture! Courtesy of Müller small living

Minimalist units

Colorful patterns

Flexible modules

Complete and fill the wall

Wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling shelving can transform a plain, flat, white surface into an eye-catching design feature. In addition to completing the space (and creating extra useful space), they can fill the wall with patterns, textures, colors, plants and decorative pieces that add to a room’s character and aesthetic value. These shelves can easily make any room look organized, integrating and grouping televisions, paintings and photographs into one practical grid system.

Surrounding the room

Orthogonal composition

Ceiling-hanging shelf

Extension of the wall

Enhancing a blank surface

Create a sculptural art piece

As long as they meet the necessary storage and display requirements, the versatility of shelves enables them to take on striking, eye-catching shapes that work as art pieces by themselves. Whether through complex layouts, unconventional geometries, material explorations, shadows or textures, they can act as intricate wall art or sculptural pieces, decorating a space while creating a dramatic impact that instantly draws attention.

Versatile line

Playing with geometry

Nature-inspired sculpture

Clean architectural lines

Experimenting with angles

