Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples

The design of cabinets and shelves is fundamental for the composition of the interior of a house. Their functions can be the most diverse - home libraries, storage, artwork and decorative elements display -, but with a little architectural ingenuity it is possible to make them protagonists, adding not only an aesthetic value to the room, but making the environment more versatile. Therefore, we have separated some tips and references to inspire your next project.
Versatility
Usually, for economic reasons and ease of execution, the shelves are designed as modular elements. The fact that these elements do not need to be fixed is not always taken into account, and it is possible to use modulation to bring more versatility and a playful tone to the space.
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Apartamento Consolação / Canoa Arquitetura
Integrated Furniture
Developing interior architecture often involves designing the furniture that will set the tone of the space. In this case, it can be completely attached to the structure, transforming the environment depending on whether it is open or closed, and even serve as dividers between spaces. The chosen materials are another point of attention, which can contrast with the architecture itself or create different dialogues with the decorative components, as well as the angle of the mullions, which, by not being perpendicular, can bring a different rhythm to the space.
Kitnet Copan / Garoa
Apartamento Perdizes / AS Design Arquitetura
Hotel na Travessa / depA architects
Apartamento MV / Nildo José
Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis
House Renovation JM55 / BURR Studio
KAPO / Bruna Caldas
Garden/House / MAMM DESIGN
Compose With the Stairs
Another way to develop furniture together with architecture is to create a composition next to the stairs. After all, vertical circulation tends to leave some areas around it idle. Using them to create storage spaces or shelves to store books or place plants can bring a different atmosphere to the environment.
Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras
Casa SAA / aste arquitectura
Barn House / Inês Brandão Arquitectura
Residential Extension in Kanamachi / SO&CO
Apartamento NK / Nildo José
Other Functions
It is always possible to open up the possibilities of furniture and add functions not previously imagined for them, such as adding a bench that works as an office or including a seat in the middle of a library - in this case, placing it close to openings that exist in architecture, it not only enhances a connection between interior and exterior, but also brings more natural light into the space.