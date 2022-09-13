Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples

The design of cabinets and shelves is fundamental for the composition of the interior of a house. Their functions can be the most diverse - home libraries, storage, artwork and decorative elements display -, but with a little architectural ingenuity it is possible to make them protagonists, adding not only an aesthetic value to the room, but making the environment more versatile. Therefore, we have separated some tips and references to inspire your next project.

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 2 of 20Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 3 of 20Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 4 of 20Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 5 of 20+ 20

Versatility

Usually, for economic reasons and ease of execution, the shelves are designed as modular elements. The fact that these elements do not need to be fixed is not always taken into account, and it is possible to use modulation to bring more versatility and a playful tone to the space.

JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 15 of 20
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti

Apartamento Consolação / Canoa Arquitetura

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 17 of 20
Apartamento Consolação / Canoa Arquitetura. Foto: © Rafaela Netto

Integrated Furniture

Developing interior architecture often involves designing the furniture that will set the tone of the space. In this case, it can be completely attached to the structure, transforming the environment depending on whether it is open or closed, and even serve as dividers between spaces. The chosen materials are another point of attention, which can contrast with the architecture itself or create different dialogues with the decorative components, as well as the angle of the mullions, which, by not being perpendicular, can bring a different rhythm to the space.

Kitnet Copan / Garoa

Apartamento Perdizes / AS Design Arquitetura

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 2 of 20
Apartamento Perdizes / AS Design Arquitetura. Image: © Rafael Renzo

Hotel na Travessa / depA architects

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 9 of 20
Hotel Na Travessa / depA architects. Image: © José Campos

Apartamento MV / Nildo José

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 11 of 20
Apartamento MV / Nildo José. Image: © Fran Parente

Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 12 of 20
Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis. Image: © Florian Holzherr

House Renovation JM55 / BURR Studio

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 13 of 20
House Renovation JM55 / BURR Studio. Image: © Maru Serrano

KAPO / Bruna Caldas

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 14 of 20
KAPO / Bruna Caldas. Image: © Cristiano Bauce

Garden/House / MAMM DESIGN

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 16 of 20
Garden/House / MAMM DESIGN. Image: © Takumi Ota

Compose With the Stairs

Another way to develop furniture together with architecture is to create a composition next to the stairs. After all, vertical circulation tends to leave some areas around it idle. Using them to create storage spaces or shelves to store books or place plants can bring a different atmosphere to the environment.

Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 18 of 20
Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image: © Julia Novoa

Casa SAA / aste arquitectura

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 5 of 20
Casa SAA / aste arquitectura. Image: © José Campos

Barn House / Inês Brandão Arquitectura

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 19 of 20
Barn House / Inês Brandão Arquitectura. Image: © João Morgado

Residential Extension in Kanamachi / SO&CO

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 20 of 20
Residential Extension in Kanamachi / SO&CO. Image: © Hayato Wakabayashi

Apartamento NK / Nildo José

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 4 of 20
Apartamento NK / Nildo José. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estudio

Other Functions

It is always possible to open up the possibilities of furniture and add functions not previously imagined for them, such as adding a bench that works as an office or including a seat in the middle of a library - in this case, placing it close to openings that exist in architecture, it not only enhances a connection between interior and exterior, but also brings more natural light into the space.

Apartamento FT / Shinagawa arquitetura

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 10 of 20
Apartamento FT / Shinagawa arquitetura. Image: © Cacá Bratke

Tiny Second Home in Urban / mundoehoje

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 7 of 20
Tiny Second Home in Urban / mundoehoje. Image: © Texture on texture

Pinghe Bibliotheater / OPEN Architecture

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 3 of 20
Pinghe Bibliotheater / OPEN Architecture. Image: © Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Escola Carandá Vivavida / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 6 of 20
Escola Carandá Vivavida / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi

Escola Red House Villa-Lobos / Studio dLux

Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples - Image 8 of 20
Escola Red House Villa-Lobos / Studio dLux. Image: © Hugo Chinaglia

