Shelves and Cabinets: 20 Creative Examples

The design of cabinets and shelves is fundamental for the composition of the interior of a house. Their functions can be the most diverse - home libraries, storage, artwork and decorative elements display -, but with a little architectural ingenuity it is possible to make them protagonists, adding not only an aesthetic value to the room, but making the environment more versatile. Therefore, we have separated some tips and references to inspire your next project.

+ 20

Versatility

Usually, for economic reasons and ease of execution, the shelves are designed as modular elements. The fact that these elements do not need to be fixed is not always taken into account, and it is possible to use modulation to bring more versatility and a playful tone to the space.

Save this picture! JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti

Save this picture! Apartamento Consolação / Canoa Arquitetura. Foto: © Rafaela Netto

Integrated Furniture

Developing interior architecture often involves designing the furniture that will set the tone of the space. In this case, it can be completely attached to the structure, transforming the environment depending on whether it is open or closed, and even serve as dividers between spaces. The chosen materials are another point of attention, which can contrast with the architecture itself or create different dialogues with the decorative components, as well as the angle of the mullions, which, by not being perpendicular, can bring a different rhythm to the space.

Save this picture! Kitnet Copan / Garoa. Image: © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Save this picture! Apartamento Perdizes / AS Design Arquitetura. Image: © Rafael Renzo

Save this picture! Hotel Na Travessa / depA architects. Image: © José Campos

Save this picture! Apartamento MV / Nildo José. Image: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis. Image: © Florian Holzherr

Save this picture! House Renovation JM55 / BURR Studio. Image: © Maru Serrano

Compose With the Stairs

Another way to develop furniture together with architecture is to create a composition next to the stairs. After all, vertical circulation tends to leave some areas around it idle. Using them to create storage spaces or shelves to store books or place plants can bring a different atmosphere to the environment.

Save this picture! Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image: © Julia Novoa

Save this picture! Casa SAA / aste arquitectura. Image: © José Campos

Save this picture! Barn House / Inês Brandão Arquitectura. Image: © João Morgado

Save this picture! Residential Extension in Kanamachi / SO&CO. Image: © Hayato Wakabayashi

Save this picture! Apartamento NK / Nildo José. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estudio

Other Functions

It is always possible to open up the possibilities of furniture and add functions not previously imagined for them, such as adding a bench that works as an office or including a seat in the middle of a library - in this case, placing it close to openings that exist in architecture, it not only enhances a connection between interior and exterior, but also brings more natural light into the space.

Save this picture! Apartamento FT / Shinagawa arquitetura. Image: © Cacá Bratke

Save this picture! Tiny Second Home in Urban / mundoehoje. Image: © Texture on texture

Save this picture! Pinghe Bibliotheater / OPEN Architecture. Image: © Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Save this picture! Escola Carandá Vivavida / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi