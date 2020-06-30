Home Library Architecture: 63 Smart & Creative Bookcase Designs

Save this picture! Apartamento Riachuelo / 0E1 Arquitetos. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

Sharing your shelf is, in a way, sharing yourself. Every element —from the titles you choose to the way you organize them— says something about your personality and your interests.

Who wouldn't want to cozy up in a library filled with dusty books and lush plants? But these images typically present bookcases just as a decorative element, superfluous to the actual design of the space. Like many things, when architects take on the design of bookcases they can become so much more: recessed and hidden, cantilevered, patterned, embedded...the list goes on!

We've rounded up some of the finest examples of bookcases that combine practicality with ingenuity

Save this picture! Maria Carolina / Sub Estúdio + Pedro Ivo Freire + Flávia Torres. Image © Tomás Cytrynowicz

Save this picture! Casa DL / URBAstudios. Image © Joao Morgado

Save this picture! CZ7 Loft / 5ft2 Studio. Image © Sonia Mangiapane and Peik Li Pang

Save this picture! Greville Road Studio / Syte Architects. Image © James Morris

Save this picture! Eaves House / mA-style architects. Image © Kai Nakamura

Save this picture! The Long Brick House / Foldes Architects. Image © Levente Sirokai

Save this picture! Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects. Image © Tsukui Teruaki

Save this picture! Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office. Image © Maxime Delvaux

Save this picture! Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography

Save this picture! Architect's Workshop / Ruetemple. Image courtesy of Ruetemple

Save this picture! Casa Ortega / Estudio A0. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Save this picture! CRID San Miguel Capiata / OCA. Image © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! casa da escrita / joao mendes ribeiro. Image © do mal o menos

Save this picture! CY Residence / Kedem Shinar Design & Architecture. Image ©Amit Geron

Save this picture! Casa Bacopari / Una Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! SlrSrf / Open Source Architecture. Image © Benny Chan / Fotoworks

Save this picture! Estudio Mike / Daniel Moreno Flores + Margarida Marques. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Save this picture! Casa Varanda / Modo Designs. Image © Bharat Aggarwal

Save this picture! Apartamento Terracota / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! Little House Big City / Office of Architecture. Image ©Matthew Williams

Save this picture! Apartamento Sacadura Cabral / Morim Santos Ailva Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! House in Takatsuki / FujiwaraMuro Architects. Image © Toshiyuki Yano

Save this picture! Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins Architects. Image © Lisbeth Grosmann

Save this picture! Casa em Estoril / TARGA atelier. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Save this picture! Apartamento Santos Dumont / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth

Save this picture! Chameleon Villa / Word of Mouth House. Image Courtesy of Word of Mouth House

Save this picture! Paulista Apartment / Triptyque. Image © Roberto Wagner

Save this picture! Casa Lopera / David Ruiz Molina. Image © David Frutos

Save this picture! Flat Renovation for a Photographer / Alia Bengana. Image ©V.Vincenzo

Save this picture! House 1101 / H-arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goulà

Save this picture! Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Leonardo Mendez

Save this picture! House Savukvartsi / Honkarakenne. Image courtesy of Honkarakenne

Save this picture! Casa no Jardim Paulistano / Grupo SP. Image © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Loft Space in Camben / Craft Space. Image © Armando Elias

Save this picture! Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader

Save this picture! House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects. Image © Francis Dzikowski

Save this picture! Kobiler House / Architextit-Einat Erez-Kobiler. Image © Hagar Doppelt

Save this picture! Harcombe / forresterarchitects Image © Adam Scott

Save this picture! Casa GMG / Pedro Gadanho. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Casa Sumaré / Isay Weinfeld. Image © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Loft no Itaim / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Apartamento Pamplona / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Sursock Apartment / platau. Image © Wissam Chaaya

Save this picture! Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image © Hey! Cheese

Save this picture! Apartamento na Luciano Cordeiro / Aurora Arquitectos. Image © do mal o menos

Save this picture! Espace St-Denis / Anne Sophie Goneau. Image ©Adrien Williams

Save this picture! Casa no Morro do Querosene / gruposp. Image © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Save this picture! Casa Tetris / Studio MK27. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Shelf-Pod / Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio. Image © Shinichi Watanabe

Save this picture! GAD 511 / Patrícia Martinez Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Own House / Metaforma. Image © PION Fotografia

Save this picture! Casa Librería / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates. Image courtesy of Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Save this picture! Casa Juranda / Apiacas Arquitetos. Image © Pregnolato & Kusuki Estúdio Fotográfico

Save this picture! Cotia Library Garden / IPEA. Image © Dalton Bertini Ruas

Save this picture! Bookshelf House / Andrea Mosca Creative Studio. Image courtesy of Andrea Mosca Creative Studio

Save this picture! Tower House / Austin Maynard Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts

Save this picture! Casa Scout / BAAG. Image © Courtesy of BAAG

Save this picture! Apartamento POSSAMAI / Sbardelotto Arquitetura + Atelier Aberto Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

Save this picture! HOUSE 3/6 in Dongducheon / Y GROUP. Image © Namsun Lee

Note: This article was originally published on August 20, 2018, and updated on June 24, 2020.