  3. Home Library Architecture: 63 Smart & Creative Bookcase Designs

Home Library Architecture: 63 Smart & Creative Bookcase Designs

Sharing your shelf is, in a way, sharing yourself. Every element —from the titles you choose to the way you organize them— says something about your personality and your interests. 

Who wouldn't want to cozy up in a library filled with dusty books and lush plants? But these images typically present bookcases just as a decorative element, superfluous to the actual design of the space. Like many things, when architects take on the design of bookcases they can become so much more: recessed and hidden, cantilevered, patterned, embedded...the list goes on!

We've rounded up some of the finest examples of bookcases that combine practicality with ingenuity

Maria Carolina / Sub Estúdio + Pedro Ivo Freire + Flávia Torres

Maria Carolina / Sub Estúdio + Pedro Ivo Freire + Flávia Torres. Image © Tomás Cytrynowicz
Maria Carolina / Sub Estúdio + Pedro Ivo Freire + Flávia Torres. Image © Tomás Cytrynowicz

Casa DL / URBAstudios

Casa DL / URBAstudios. Image © Joao Morgado
Casa DL / URBAstudios. Image © Joao Morgado

CZ7 Loft / 5ft2 Studio

CZ7 Loft / 5ft2 Studio. Image © Sonia Mangiapane and Peik Li Pang
CZ7 Loft / 5ft2 Studio. Image © Sonia Mangiapane and Peik Li Pang

Greville Road Studio / Syte Architects

Greville Road Studio / Syte Architects. Image © James Morris
Greville Road Studio / Syte Architects. Image © James Morris

Eaves House / mA-style architects

Eaves House / mA-style architects. Image © Kai Nakamura
Eaves House / mA-style architects. Image © Kai Nakamura

The Long Brick House / Foldes Architects

The Long Brick House / Foldes Architects. Image © Levente Sirokai
The Long Brick House / Foldes Architects. Image © Levente Sirokai

Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects. Image © Tsukui Teruaki
Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects. Image © Tsukui Teruaki

Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office

Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office. Image © Maxime Delvaux
Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office. Image © Maxime Delvaux

Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture

Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography
Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography

Architect's Workshop / Ruetemple

Architect's Workshop / Ruetemple. Image courtesy of Ruetemple
Architect's Workshop / Ruetemple. Image courtesy of Ruetemple

Casa Ortega / Estudio A0

Casa Ortega / Estudio A0. Image © Sebastián Crespo
Casa Ortega / Estudio A0. Image © Sebastián Crespo

CRID San Miguel Capiata / OCA

CRID San Miguel Capiata / OCA. Image © Federico Cairoli
CRID San Miguel Capiata / OCA. Image © Federico Cairoli

Casa da Escrita / Joao Mendes Ribeiro

casa da escrita / joao mendes ribeiro. Image © do mal o menos
casa da escrita / joao mendes ribeiro. Image © do mal o menos

CY Residence / Kedem Shinar Design & Architecture

CY Residence / Kedem Shinar Design & Architecture. Image ©Amit Geron
CY Residence / Kedem Shinar Design & Architecture. Image ©Amit Geron

Casa Bacopari / Una Arquitetos

Casa Bacopari / Una Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Casa Bacopari / Una Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti

SlrSrf / Open Source Architecture

SlrSrf / Open Source Architecture. Image © Benny Chan / Fotoworks
SlrSrf / Open Source Architecture. Image © Benny Chan / Fotoworks

Estudio Mike / Daniel Moreno Flores + Margarida Marques

Estudio Mike / Daniel Moreno Flores + Margarida Marques. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Estudio Mike / Daniel Moreno Flores + Margarida Marques. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Casa Varanda / Modo Designs

Casa Varanda / Modo Designs. Image © Bharat Aggarwal
Casa Varanda / Modo Designs. Image © Bharat Aggarwal

Apartamento Terracota / AR Arquitetos

Apartamento Terracota / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba
Apartamento Terracota / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba

Little House Big City / Office of Architecture

Little House Big City / Office of Architecture. Image ©Matthew Williams
Little House Big City / Office of Architecture. Image ©Matthew Williams

Apartamento Sacadura Cabral / Morim Santos Silva Arquitectos

Apartamento Sacadura Cabral / Morim Santos Ailva Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Apartamento Sacadura Cabral / Morim Santos Ailva Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Takatsuki / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Takatsuki / FujiwaraMuro Architects. Image © Toshiyuki Yano
House in Takatsuki / FujiwaraMuro Architects. Image © Toshiyuki Yano

Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins Architects

Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins Architects. Image © Lisbeth Grosmann
Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins Architects. Image © Lisbeth Grosmann

Casa em Estoril / TARGA atelier

Casa em Estoril / TARGA atelier. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Casa em Estoril / TARGA atelier. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Apartamento Santos Dumont / Ateliê de Arquitetura

Apartamento Santos Dumont / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth
Apartamento Santos Dumont / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth

Chameleon Villa / Word of Mouth House

Chameleon Villa / Word of Mouth House. Image Courtesy of Word of Mouth House
Chameleon Villa / Word of Mouth House. Image Courtesy of Word of Mouth House

Paulista Apartment / Triptyque

Paulista Apartment / Triptyque. Image © Roberto Wagner
Paulista Apartment / Triptyque. Image © Roberto Wagner

Casa Lopera / David Ruiz Molina

Casa Lopera / David Ruiz Molina. Image © David Frutos
Casa Lopera / David Ruiz Molina. Image © David Frutos

Flat Renovation for a Photographer / Alia Bengana

Flat Renovation for a Photographer / Alia Bengana. Image ©V.Vincenzo
Flat Renovation for a Photographer / Alia Bengana. Image ©V.Vincenzo

House 1101 / H-arquitectes

House 1101 / H-arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goulà
House 1101 / H-arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goulà

TRN / JRKVC

TRN /JRKVC. Image © Peter Jurkovič
TRN /JRKVC. Image © Peter Jurkovič

Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura

Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Leonardo Mendez
Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Leonardo Mendez

House Savukvartsi / Honkarakenne

House Savukvartsi / Honkarakenne. Image courtesy of Honkarakenne
House Savukvartsi / Honkarakenne. Image courtesy of Honkarakenne

Casa no Jardim Paulistano / GrupoSP

Casa no Jardim Paulistano / Grupo SP. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa no Jardim Paulistano / Grupo SP. Image © Nelson Kon

Loft Space in Camben / Craft Space

Loft Space in Camben / Craft Space. Image © Armando Elias
Loft Space in Camben / Craft Space. Image © Armando Elias

Haffenden House / PARA

Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader
Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader

House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects

House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects. Image © Francis Dzikowski
House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects. Image © Francis Dzikowski

Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler

Kobiler House / Architextit-Einat Erez-Kobiler. Image © Hagar Doppelt
Kobiler House / Architextit-Einat Erez-Kobiler. Image © Hagar Doppelt

Harcombe / forresterarchitects

Harcombe / forresterarchitects Image © Adam Scott
Harcombe / forresterarchitects Image © Adam Scott

Casa GMG / Pedro Gadanho

Casa GMG / Pedro Gadanho. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casa GMG / Pedro Gadanho. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Sumaré / Isay Weinfeld

Casa Sumaré / Isay Weinfeld. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa Sumaré / Isay Weinfeld. Image © Nelson Kon

Loft no Itaim / FGMF Arquitetos

Loft no Itaim / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Fran Parente
Loft no Itaim / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Fran Parente

Apartamento Pamplona / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Apartamento Pamplona / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Apartamento Pamplona / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Apartamento Riachuelo / 0E1 Arquitetos

Sursock Apartment / platau

Sursock Apartment / platau. Image © Wissam Chaaya
Sursock Apartment / platau. Image © Wissam Chaaya

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image © Hey! Cheese
Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image © Hey! Cheese

Apartment at Luciano Cordeiro / Aurora Arquitectos

Apartamento na Luciano Cordeiro / Aurora Arquitectos. Image © do mal o menos
Apartamento na Luciano Cordeiro / Aurora Arquitectos. Image © do mal o menos

Espace St-Denis / Anne Sophie Goneau

Espace St-Denis / Anne Sophie Goneau. Image ©Adrien Williams
Espace St-Denis / Anne Sophie Goneau. Image ©Adrien Williams

Casa no Morro do Querosene / StudioGP

Casa no Morro do Querosene / gruposp. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa no Morro do Querosene / gruposp. Image © Nelson Kon

ZTUDIO / mfrmgr

ZTUDIO / mfrmgr. Image © Grzegorz Sztybel
ZTUDIO / mfrmgr. Image © Grzegorz Sztybel

BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos

BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos. Image © Mariela Apollonio
BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Casa Tetris / Studio MK27

Casa Tetris / Studio MK27. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casa Tetris / Studio MK27. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Shelf-Pod / Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio

Shelf-Pod / Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio. Image © Shinichi Watanabe
Shelf-Pod / Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio. Image © Shinichi Watanabe

GAD 511 / Patrícia Martinez Arquitetura

GAD 511 / Patrícia Martinez Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
GAD 511 / Patrícia Martinez Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

Own House / Metaforma

Own House / Metaforma. Image © PION Fotografia
Own House / Metaforma. Image © PION Fotografia

Casa Librería / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Casa Librería / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates. Image courtesy of Shinichi Ogawa & Associates
Casa Librería / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates. Image courtesy of Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Casa Juranda / Apiacas Arquitetos

Casa Juranda / Apiacas Arquitetos. Image © Pregnolato & Kusuki Estúdio Fotográfico
Casa Juranda / Apiacas Arquitetos. Image © Pregnolato & Kusuki Estúdio Fotográfico

Cotia Library Garden / IPEA

Cotia Library Garden / IPEA. Image © Dalton Bertini Ruas
Cotia Library Garden / IPEA. Image © Dalton Bertini Ruas

Bookshelf House / Andrea Mosca Creative Studio

Bookshelf House / Andrea Mosca Creative Studio. Image courtesy of Andrea Mosca Creative Studio
Bookshelf House / Andrea Mosca Creative Studio. Image courtesy of Andrea Mosca Creative Studio

Tower House / Austin Maynard Architects

Tower House / Austin Maynard Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts
Tower House / Austin Maynard Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts

Casa Scout / BAAG

Casa Scout / BAAG. Image © Courtesy of BAAG
Casa Scout / BAAG. Image © Courtesy of BAAG

Apartamento POSSAMAI / Sbardelotto Arquitetura + Atelier Aberto Arquitetura

Apartamento POSSAMAI / Sbardelotto Arquitetura + Atelier Aberto Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi
Apartamento POSSAMAI / Sbardelotto Arquitetura + Atelier Aberto Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

HOUSE 3/6 in Dongducheon / Y GROUP

HOUSE 3/6 in Dongducheon / Y GROUP. Image © Namsun Lee
HOUSE 3/6 in Dongducheon / Y GROUP. Image © Namsun Lee

Note: This article was originally published on August 20, 2018, and updated on June 24, 2020.

