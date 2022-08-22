Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Save
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairJR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamJR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. The JR House is located in Pinheiros’s neighborhood in São Paulo and was designed from an existing property that had most of its structure maintained. However, throughout the demolition, we discovered that the construction was compromised and structural adjustments would have to be made. A few key elements guided us, the first was the program given to us by the clients, a young couple with 3 children. From there, we adapt our project idea and client needs to the limitations of an existing house, but with some freedom of structural adjustments. These adjustments gave us more design and spatial flexibility, thus enabling the customers' wishes.

Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Bassetti

Another important point initially decided was the maintenance of the original facade of the house: both the volume of white bricks and the trapezoidal concrete porch were elements that captivated us on the first visit to the site. The back façade has been completely redesigned, especially due to the new floor plan where the living room opens completely to the back garden and three bedrooms with identical windows are arranged along the upper part of the volume. 

Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Image 31 of 31
Plan
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Ricardo Bassetti

The office work was also meticulously developed in architectural elements that connect the interiors to the exterior, such as the wooden ceiling that connects the dining room to the external patio of the barbecue: internally, the wooden planks bring acoustic and visual comfort and are responsible for the indirect lighting of the environment. On the outside, the wood protects from the sun creating a shady and cozy space. Following this same line of continuity, the kitchen countertop becomes the sideboard in the dining room and a barbecue workbench on the outside balcony. Another subtle and special element of the project is the bar in the dining room: with its “pear”-shaped design, the doors open upwards to reveal a mirrored niche. All interior designs and furniture choices, if not designed, were done by the office.

Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Ricardo Bassetti

The biggest obstacle in the process was definitely structural. The discovery of the undersizing of the beams and slabs of the original house delayed the work and raised the initial costs. So that large and costly structural reinforcements did not need to be made, the upper floor and roof masonry walls were removed and replaced with lighter-weight panel walls to alleviate the slab load. The roof was also replaced by a light metal tile, also reducing the weight of the roof. 

Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Ricardo Bassetti

The spatial configuration of the house and the distribution of the program were guided by the original implantation of the house on the lower floor. Basically the accesses, internal distribution, and openings were significantly changed. On the upper floor, the customers' desire for 3 suites for their children in addition to the couple's bedroom led to the total redistribution of the floor plan and consequent alteration of the facades. The master suite now occupies the entire front of the house opening onto the trapezoidal porch.

Save this picture!
JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bed
© Ricardo Bassetti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "JR House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos" [Casa JR / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos] 22 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987562/jr-house-pascali-semerdjian-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream