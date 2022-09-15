A Digital Riverbank Park in China and a Mountain Retreat in Aspen, Unites States: 9 Unbuilt Projects from Established Firms

Save this picture! fala - House with Three Gestures. Image Courtesy of fala

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights projects submitted by established firms. From a museum dedicated to Jewish history to a high-speed railway hub and a university student center, the following selection showcases a variety of concepts, design approaches, and programs developed by global architecture offices.

Featuring firms like KPF, Aedas, Fala Atelier, ADP Architecten, and Peter Pichler Architects, this week's selection of unbuilt projects explore architectural and urban interventions at different scales and at varying stages of their development. Whether conceptual works or planned for execution, each project aims to offer an appropriate response to the spatial, functional, social, and environmental needs of its context.

Read on to discover the 9 unbuilt projects and their descriptions from the architects.

Risingmountain Residence in Aspen

NO ARCHITECTURE

Save this picture! Risingmountain in Aspen / NO Architecture. Each of the five pavilions orients differently to the surrounding views, extending over the natural topography and maximizing sun exposures with the rotations of the plan around the site.. Image © No Architecture

Risingmountain at 376 Draw Drive presents a rare opportunity with its' uniquely dramatic natural location, elevation, and proximity to the surrounding Aspen mountains and vibrant Aspen community. Designed specifically for the panoramic views of Aspen Mountain, our vision for 376 Draw Drive is Risingmountain: a series of five terraced glass, stone, and timber pavilions that descend along the ridge of Red Mountain. Each of the five pavilions orients differently to the surrounding views, extending over the natural topography and maximizing sun exposures with the rotations of the plan around the site. Intimacy and warmth are introduced through interior wood floors and ceilings, locally sourced stone fireplaces, and walls that wrap the perimeter where the pavilions carve into the mountain. Expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows create an experience of the cantilevered terraces, exterior views, and interiors as one integrated space.

Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City Riverfront Digital Industrial Park

Aedas

Save this picture! Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City Riverfront Digital Industrial Park by Aedas. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Located in the core area of Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City, the project is endowed with a convenient transportation network. It is immersed in a splendid natural landscape with rich ecological resources. Concentrated on commercial activities, the site will be a key component in establishing the district as the future center of civic activity and commercial consumption. The new economic and cultural center Qianjiang Century City is expected to become the new icon for the area.

In-depth Urban Design of the Gateway Area for the Yibin High-speed Railway Hub

Pelli Clarke & Partners

Save this picture! Pelli Clarke & Partners - Yibin Station Gateway Development. Image © SNT

Pelli Clarke & Partners, in collaboration with Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute, won an international design competition for the comprehensive master plan of the new Yibin Station Gateway Development in China. Exploring innovative solutions to complex local conditions, paying respect to the local culture, and skillfully integrating the unique geographical context, the design is future-forward and contributes to the development of Yibin into a popular urban destination.

Cloud P

Peter Pichler Architecture

Save this picture! Peter Pichler Architecture - Cloud P. Image Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Peter Pichler Architecture designs Cloud P, a new residential development located in Southern Austria’s region of Carinthia, at the Faaker See Lake. Only a few kilometers away from the frontier with Italy and Slovenia, Villach is known as Austria’s holiday region. PPA’s proposal for a new Residential Development includes twenty luxury apartments divided into three single buildings that create a coherent connection to the urban context. The apartment’s size varies from 75 to 150 square meters, all of them with privileged views of the lake and the picturesque landscape. The project contains private access to the lake, a pool, fitness facilities, and a private winery.

Student Centre for The University of York

ADP Architecture and O’Donnell + Tuomey

Save this picture! ADP and O’Donnell + Tuomey - University of York Student Centre. Image © Infinite 3D

Following an international design competition, ADP Architecture and O’Donnell + Tuomey have been appointed to develop a proposal for a new flagship 5000 sqm Student Centre building and University Square neighborhood at the heart of The University of York. The winning proposal is an iconic building design, located within a striking natural landscape, set to deliver an inspiring, engaging, and welcoming heart to the campus. The design proposes a light-filled beacon of student activity and student life - with roof gardens, winter gardens, lively social spaces, and an active ground level connecting it to the campus.

Albania Jewish Museum in Vlorë

Kimmel Eshkolot Architects

Save this picture! Kimmel Eshkolot - Albania Jewish Museum in Vlorë. Image Courtesy of Kimmel Eshkolot Architects

The Albania Jewish Museum, in Vlorë, Albania, embodies the future of sustainability in architecture and design by preserving large parts of a historical building, including a portion of its pitched roof, paying homage to the past, present, and future of the Albanian Jewish community. In keeping with its sustainable approach to architecture, Kimmel Eshkolot will make the most use of the existing structure instead of a new build, utilizing the thermal qualities of the original thick stone walls. Most of the new stone construction will be with a local stone from Albania, apart from an outdoor area which will be clad in Jerusalem stone from Israel.

JDF Residence

Davidov Partners Architects

Save this picture! Davidov Architects - JDF Residence. Image Courtesy of Davidov Architects

The home has been designed to incorporate the spatial themes of proportion, light, and attention to the language of windows, doors, floors, and walls. These elements cohesively work in unison to create a forever home that brings warmth to the minimal interiors. Inspired by James Turrell’s skylight series, the main living room is bathed in natural light during the day and artificial light at night. Combing the two elements to create a Turrell Veil of light that changes throughout the day and seasons.

House with Three Gestures

fala

Save this picture! fala - House with Three Gestures. Image Courtesy of fala

The concise volume is composed of three acts - the curved, the stepped, and the slanted surfaces. The agreeable figure is wrapped in a striped cloth that is then purposely broken by two stubborn windows. Necessary partitions, steps, doors, and a column find their way within the non-linear object. The house has two personalities; one is a smooth minimalist and an introvert, it can turn its back on you; the other is exuberant and edgy, it doesn't shy away and it's ready to pick a fight.



United Overseas Bank Head Office

KPF

Save this picture! KPF - United Overseas Bank Head Office, Bangkok. Image © KPF

The design of the 59,000-square-meter office building prioritizes the well-being of the individual worker while catering to the needs of the larger organization, combining. The complex is situated on Sukhumvit road, one of Bangkok’s prime avenues in close proximity to Phrom Phong BTS station. The building is set back from the street wall to form a large green public plaza. A transparent banking hall catering to customer services fronts the plaza and offers a welcoming presence. Following this sequence of public spaces, an intimate set of outdoor areas lead to the office lobbies and a lushly landscaped garden at the back of the site.

