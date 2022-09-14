ODA Unveils Design of Mixed-Use Tower in South Florida

New York-based architecture studio ODA has revealed the design of its newest project in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 47-story tower is located south of the New River in the Rio Vista neighborhood. The program comprises 830 residential units, studios with two bedrooms, while also offering ample space for amenities and commercial use, measuring 13,000 square feet. At ground level, the project incorporates a large corner plaza. By placing functions for the public at the lower levels, the project aims to activate the walkways and public spaces, thus adding to the life of the neighborhood.

+ 8

Buildings at this scale house a community of people who live, work, and play in what they consider home. This new lifestyle is formed by a building that is shaped to be flexible, creates strong connections, and allows for diverse activities. - Eran Chen, Founder and Executive Director, ODA

The image of the tower is defined by a sequence of rounded stepped volumes, which allowed the designers to ease the massing of the building as it rises. The volumes are clad in a curved glazed façade. The residential units also feature wrap-around balconies, which generate dynamism in the image of the building. The stepped volumes also present the opportunity to organize extensive roof deck amenities for the residents at different levels with views of the city. The volume dedicated to parking units, providing 951 spots, is clad in a three-dimensional screen façade that continues the theme established by the cylindrical tower design.

Related Article ODA Unveils Residential Tower on New York City’s Billionaire Row

Established in 2007, ODA is an architectural office based in New York. This project is the third residential tower proposed by ODA in Fort Lauderdale, South Florida. The tower on 300 West Broward Blvd was the firm’s first project in the region, and it was planned to serve as an urban gateway in the heart of the city. Later on, ODA revealed the design for Ombelle, a duo of residential towers, 43-story high. All buildings aim to create a relationship with the neighborhood by integrating urban plazas and public spaces into the design while offering space for commerce and amenities at the lower levels.

Team: Eran Chen, Olivera Grk, Patricia Gortari, Francois Blehaut, Max Park, Michelle Le, Anirudh Chandar, Yinxing Xu, Diana Tao, Jacob Hedaya, Konrad Nieradka, Vitor Oliveira