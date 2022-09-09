Are School Rankings a Thing from the Past? 16 Architecture Deans Criticize these Surveys in Official Statement

In a letter published on MIT's School of Architecture and Planning’s website, 16 deans from prominent architecture schools in the U.S, explain their position to stop participating in the annual survey that ranks universities. "Design education is not a popularity contest. Although generally our schools have been highly ranked in past DesignIntelligence reports and benefitted from the attention, we believe that it is time to stop participating", declares the statement signed by scholars, deans, and department chairs of MIT, Harvard, Columbia, Princeton, Yale, Rice, and UCLA, to name a few.

Stating clearly their position to boycott future ranking, the decision came after two years of informal discussions where the methodologies used behind these academic surveys were questioned, as well as their consequences. In fact, the letter adds that "however well-intentioned they may be, we believe that the DI rankings have the potential to create a disservice to the public".

Save this picture! Aerial view of Harvard Campus featuring Eliot House Clock Tower along Charles River, Cambridge, Boston, MA.. Image © Shutterstock/ Joseph Sohm

Identifying key points to back up their decision, the signees, some of which represent schools that have ranked very high on this assessment previously, agreed that this survey “lacks rigor”, “hurts smaller schools” and “lacks evidence-based purpose”, condemning the system of rating. Read the full statement of the committee, and discover below the complete list of the 16 supporting scholars and schools.

Save this picture! Great Dome of Massachussets Institute of Technology (MIT) aerial view, Cambridge, Massachusetts MA, USA.. Image © Shutterstock/ Wangkun Jia

Deborah Berke, FAIA, LEED AP

Dean and J.M. Hoppin Professor of Architecture

Yale School of Architecture

Carmon Colangelo

Ralph J. Nagel Dean

E. Desmond Lee Professor for Collaboration in the Arts

Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts

Washington University in St. Louis

Renee Y. Chow

William W. Wurster Dean

College of Environmental Design

University of California, Berkeley

Rodolphe el-Khoury

Dean

School of Architecture

University of Miami

Robert Alexander González, AIA

Dean and Professor of Architecture

School of Architecture + Planning

University of New Mexico

Marta Gutman

Dean and Professor of Architecture, Spitzer School of Architecture, City College of New York | CUNY

Professor of Art History and Earth and Environmental Sciences, Graduate Center | CUNY

Igor Marjanović

William Ward Watkin Dean and Professor

Rice Architecture

Jonathan Massey

Dean and Professor of Architecture

Taubman College of Architecture & Urban Planning

University of Michigan

Mónica Ponce de León

Dean and Professor

School of Architecture

Princeton University

Florencia Rodriguez

Director and Associate Professor

School of Architecture

University of Illinois in Chicago

Hashim Sarkis

Dean and Professor of Urban Planning

School of Architecture and Planning

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Brett Steele

Dean

UCLA School of the Arts & Architecture

Frederick Steiner, FASLA, SITES AP

Dean and Paley Professor

Stuart Weitzman School of Design

University of Pennsylvania

Sarah M. Whiting, Assoc. AIA

Dean and Josep Lluís Sert Professor of Architecture

Graduate School of Design

Harvard University

Weiping Wu

Professor and Interim Dean

Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation

Columbia University

J. Meejin Yoon, AIA

Gale and Ira Drukier Dean

College of Architecture, Art, and Planning

Cornell University