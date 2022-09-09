Submit a Project Advertise
World
If we previously brought in before and after plans of apartment refurbishments, we now focus on residential projects that have received needed improvements. In addition to the plans, the information contained in the memorial of each project helps to better understand the attitude taken in each architectural design. After all, each work brings with it different demands: deadlines, budgets, legislation and pre-existing conditions.

Next, check out five refurbishment projects in Brazilian houses.

Created by Terra and Tuma Arquitetos Associados, the Curupaiti House project sought to intervene and expand a house from the 1940s. The work was scheduled to be carried out in 2 phases. First, the adaptation of the existing house was carried out in 2015, preserving the original characteristics of the property, and in 2019 the expansion, with a contemporary language in structural masonry and wood, which sought to occupy part of the large backyard, without losing contact with the garden.

Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 6 of 21
Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Kok
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 8 of 21
Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados | Floor Plan - Demolition
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 9 of 21
Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados | Floor Plan - Construction

With the need to respect the environmental legislation of Cunha, the Renovation of Casa Nica should preserve the existing volumetry. Therefore, messina | rivas built new facades following the girth of the old house, which was demolished in order to reuse the bricks to build the internal partitions of the new house. To improve the spatial quality, the shared environment of the living room became the main one in the residence and, from there, all other rooms are connected.

Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 10 of 21
Reforma da Casa Nica / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 11 of 21
Reforma da Casa Nica / messina | rivas | Floor Plan - Demolition/Construction
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 12 of 21
Reforma da Casa Nica / messina | rivas | Floor Plan - Layout

AM House dates back to 1972. Over the years and after successive interventions, the construction gradually became uncharacterized. COA Associados made a remodeling proposal respecting the main elements of the original project and added a leisure annex, resulting from the dialogue and demands of the current owners.

Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 13 of 21
AM House / COA Associados. Image: © Cassio Oba
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 14 of 21
AM House / COA Associados | Floor Plan - Demolition
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 15 of 21
AM House / COA Associados | Floor Plan - Construction

The ER house is a renovation and expansion project for the upper floor of an existing house, which previously had only a suite and a small office. In addition, Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos also carried out the adaptation of the façade, respecting the original preexisting 2.5 m modulations designed by the architect Karin Engelhardt Rosa in the 90s.

Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 16 of 21
ER House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 17 of 21
ER House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Demolition/Construction
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 18 of 21
ER House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Layout

A conventional urban village residence that was small and did not satisfy the family's desires. From there came the project to renovate Casa RR. Here, Escala Arquitetura chose to use contrasting materialities: natural and industrial. Thus, contemporary language permeates all modifications of the work.

Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 19 of 21
Casa RR / Escala Arquitetura. Image: © MCA Estúdio
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 20 of 21
Casa RR / Escala Arquitetura | Floor Plan - Demolition/Construction
Before and After: 5 Refurbishments in Brazilian Houses - Image 21 of 21
Casa RR / Escala Arquitetura | Floor Plan - Demolition/Construction

