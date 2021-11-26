We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok© Pedro Kok© Pedro Kok© Pedro Kok+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architecture:Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma, Bruna Hashimoto, Jessica Zanini
  • Landscape Design:Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this house was to plan the intervention and expansion of a house from the 40s, in a garden neighborhood in the city of São Paulo. This planning aimed to serve 3 generations of a family, a couple, their respective mothers, and a child.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The project was carried out in 2014, right after the purchase of the property, but the work was scheduled to be carried out in 2 phases. First, the adaptation of the existing house was carried out in 2015, preserving the original characteristics of the property, and in 2019 the expansion, with a contemporary language in structural masonry and wood, which sought to occupy part of the large backyard, without losing contact with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Layout
Layout
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The main house houses 3 bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen. The expansion included a garage for cars, a painting and sewing workshop, laundry, bathroom, outdoor kitchen, dining table, and a suite.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Over the years, the needs and interests of family members have changed. The expansion gained new uses, but the architecture maintained its spatiality and flexibility of spaces, allowing new appropriations.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionBrazil
Cite: "Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Curupaiti / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 26 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972526/curupaiti-house-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream