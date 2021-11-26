Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

-
Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 176 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Pedro Kok
-
Manufacturers: Jotta esquadrias, Neorex
-
-
- Architecture:Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma, Bruna Hashimoto, Jessica Zanini
- Landscape Design:Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
- City:São Paulo
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project for this house was to plan the intervention and expansion of a house from the 40s, in a garden neighborhood in the city of São Paulo. This planning aimed to serve 3 generations of a family, a couple, their respective mothers, and a child.
The project was carried out in 2014, right after the purchase of the property, but the work was scheduled to be carried out in 2 phases. First, the adaptation of the existing house was carried out in 2015, preserving the original characteristics of the property, and in 2019 the expansion, with a contemporary language in structural masonry and wood, which sought to occupy part of the large backyard, without losing contact with the garden.
The main house houses 3 bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen. The expansion included a garage for cars, a painting and sewing workshop, laundry, bathroom, outdoor kitchen, dining table, and a suite.
Over the years, the needs and interests of family members have changed. The expansion gained new uses, but the architecture maintained its spatiality and flexibility of spaces, allowing new appropriations.