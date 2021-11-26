Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 15

Architecture: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma, Bruna Hashimoto, Jessica Zanini

Landscape Design: Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this house was to plan the intervention and expansion of a house from the 40s, in a garden neighborhood in the city of São Paulo. This planning aimed to serve 3 generations of a family, a couple, their respective mothers, and a child.

The project was carried out in 2014, right after the purchase of the property, but the work was scheduled to be carried out in 2 phases. First, the adaptation of the existing house was carried out in 2015, preserving the original characteristics of the property, and in 2019 the expansion, with a contemporary language in structural masonry and wood, which sought to occupy part of the large backyard, without losing contact with the garden.

The main house houses 3 bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen. The expansion included a garage for cars, a painting and sewing workshop, laundry, bathroom, outdoor kitchen, dining table, and a suite.

Over the years, the needs and interests of family members have changed. The expansion gained new uses, but the architecture maintained its spatiality and flexibility of spaces, allowing new appropriations.