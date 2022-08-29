Submit a Project Advertise
World
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments

Usually, refurbishments are to completely change a space or, in a more surgical way, to bring about improvements in mobility and privacy issues. No matter the number of walls to be demolished, coatings to be replaced and joinery to be designed, the result is always looking for a more functional and beautiful space. In the case of apartments that usually have standard floor plans, intervening in them is also a way of bringing a unique and more personal character to each home.

For this reason, we bring here ten examples in which it is possible to see not only the intervention carried out at different scales, but also different ways of representing them through demolition, construction or final plans. It is worth poring over the drawings to understand how architects seek to reward structural supports, open up plans, and improve the flow of the space. Check them all out below.

PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 2 of 31
PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 3 of 31
PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 4 of 31
PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio | Floor Plan

Apartamento Itambé / Pátio Arquitetos

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 5 of 31
Apartamento Itambé / Pátio Arquitetos. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 6 of 31
Apartamento Itambé / Pátio Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 7 of 31
Apartamento Itambé / Pátio Arquitetos | Floor Plan

Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 8 of 31
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura. Image: © Julia Totoli
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 9 of 31
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 10 of 31
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura | Floor Plan

Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 11 of 31
Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 12 of 31
Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos | Isometric - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 13 of 31
Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos | Isometric - Final

Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 14 of 31
Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 15 of 31
Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 16 of 31
Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura | Floor Plan - Final

Apartamento Japão / Estudio Glik

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 17 of 31
Apartamento Japão / Estudio Glik. Image: Courtesy of Estudio Glik
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 18 of 31
Apartamento Japão / Estudio Glik | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 19 of 31
Apartamento Japão / Estudio Glik | Floor Plan- Building

Sabará Apartment / Felipe Rodrigues Arquitetura

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 20 of 31
Sabará Apartment / Felipe Rodrigues Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 21 of 31
Sabará Apartment / Felipe Rodrigues Arquitetura | Floor Plan - Demolishing/Building
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 22 of 31
Sabará Apartment / Felipe Rodrigues Arquitetura | Floor Plan - Final

Apartamento Futurama / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 23 of 31
Apartamento Futurama / Küster Brizola Arquitetos | Image: © Eduardo Macarios
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 24 of 31
Apartamento Futurama / Küster Brizola Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 25 of 31
Apartamento Futurama / Küster Brizola Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Final

Apartamento Prado / Sabiá Arquitetos

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 26 of 31
Apartamento Prado / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 27 of 31
Apartamento Prado / Sabiá Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 28 of 31
Apartamento Prado / Sabiá Arquitetos | Floor Plan - Final

Viadutos Apartment / Vão

Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 29 of 31
Viadutos Apartment / Vão. Image: © Rafaela Netto
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 30 of 31
Viadutos Apartment / Vão | Floor Plan - Demolishing
Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments - Image 31 of 31
Viadutos Apartment / Vão | Floor Plan - Final

