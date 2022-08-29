Usually, refurbishments are to completely change a space or, in a more surgical way, to bring about improvements in mobility and privacy issues. No matter the number of walls to be demolished, coatings to be replaced and joinery to be designed, the result is always looking for a more functional and beautiful space. In the case of apartments that usually have standard floor plans, intervening in them is also a way of bringing a unique and more personal character to each home.
For this reason, we bring here ten examples in which it is possible to see not only the intervention carried out at different scales, but also different ways of representing them through demolition, construction or final plans. It is worth poring over the drawings to understand how architects seek to reward structural supports, open up plans, and improve the flow of the space. Check them all out below.
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Before and After: 10 Refurbishments in Brazilian Apartments" [Antes e depois: 10 reformas em apartamentos brasileiros] 29 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987607/before-and-after-10-refurbishments-in-brazilian-apartments> ISSN 0719-8884