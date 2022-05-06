We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

Save this project
PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: Metamoorfose Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, REKA, Bomtempo, Estudio Bro, Fernando Jaeger, Futon Company, Maíra Acayaba, Prototype, Trimble
  • Lead Architects : Andre Procópio, Aline D'Avola
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The flexible urban apartment project looks to unify the common uses environments and offer some privacy when necessary.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

In order to redistribute the space initially with two bedrooms, the demolition of one of them made it possible to expand the main living, also the bedroom, and connect it to the balcony area now used as a dining room.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The curtain that visually guides the living, when closed, allows the transformation into a bedroom for an eventual visit. When it opened integrates the other environments. The laundry (hidden in the woodworking) and barbecue area create a linear connection with the kitchen, which receives natural light after this integration.

The choice of a neutral floor allowed the use of significant colors shades in horizontals and vertical planes. The graduation of colors is also given by the different materials, increasing these nuances in a delicate way. The chosen furniture reinforces the subtle passage of changing environments and its homogeneous surfaces complement the intended gradient.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pinheiros, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Metamoorfose Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio" [Apartamento PNR / Metamoorfose Studio] 06 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981439/pnr-apartment-metamoorfose-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream