  3. Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 1 of 36
Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal. Image © Alejandro Arango

Being a region characterized by its wide variety of landscapes, biodiversity and thermal floors, the design of interior patios in Colombian homes accompanies the living, resting, access, and circulation spaces, being, on many occasions, protagonists and a source of contact with the surrounding nature.

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 17 of 36
Casa Jardín / CONNATURAL

The arrangement of internal courtyards in dwellings contributes to fostering the relationship between the interior and the exterior, regardless of whether their position in the layout is central. It acts as a divider of different spatialities, articulates different programs, or is used in residual spaces. Due to its location in the equatorial zone, one of the peculiarities of Colombia is that it does not have four seasons (summer, winter, autumn, and spring), but beyond that, the climates are diverse, with temperatures of over 24ºC in the hottest areas and below 6ºC in the glacial areas.

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 32 of 36
Casa 23 / Arquitectura en Estudio. Image © Llano Fotografía

The following is a selection of 15 houses distributed in different regions of Colombia that incorporate interior courtyards in their organisation:

Uribe Quiñones House / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe

  • Location: Manizales, Colombia
  • Year: 2021

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 7 of 36
Casa Uribe Quiñones / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 23 of 36
Casa Uribe Quiñones / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe. Image © Cristian Camacho

House in La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos

  • Location: Amaga, Colombia
  • Year: 2020

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 11 of 36
Casa en La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 24 of 36
Casa en La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Arango

B33 House / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central

  • Location: Envigado, Colombia
  • Year: 2020

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 6 of 36
Casa B33 / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 36 of 36
Casa B33 / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central. Image © Alejandro Arango

23 House / Arquitectura en Estudio

  • Location: Villeta, Colombia
  • Year: 2019

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 5 of 36
Casa 23 / Arquitectura en Estudio
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 34 of 36
Casa 23 / Arquitectura en Estudio. Image © Llano Fotografía

Carmen House / OA+

  • Location: Envigado, Colombia
  • Year: 2019

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 10 of 36
Casa Carmen / OA+
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 27 of 36
Casa Carmen / OA+. Image © Mateo Soto

Open/Closed House / Juan Pablo Aschner

  • Location: La Vega, Colombia
  • Year: 2019

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 4 of 36
Casa Abierta/Cerrada / Juan Pablo Aschner
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 30 of 36
Casa Abierta/Cerrada / Juan Pablo Aschner. Image © Mateo Pérez

La Laguna House / David Macias

  • Location: Villeta, Colombia
  • Year: 2019

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 9 of 36
Casa La Laguna / David Macias
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 20 of 36
Casa La Laguna / David Macias. Image © Daniel Segura

Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal

  • Location: Retiro, Colombia
  • Year: 2018

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 2 of 36
Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 21 of 36
Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal. Image © Alejandro Arango

B.I. House / Lorenzo Botero Arquitectos

  • Location: Anapoima, Colombia
  • Year: 2018

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 15 of 36
Casa B.I. / Lorenzo Botero Arquitectos
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 31 of 36
Casa B.I. / Lorenzo Botero Arquitectos. Image © Simon Bosch Photography

Amangiri House / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Location: Subachoque, Colombia
  • Year: 2017

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 16 of 36
Casa Amangiri / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 29 of 36
Casa Amangiri / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos. Image © Rodrigo Dávila

El Cielo House / Ricardo de Castro

  • Location: Vereda Bella Vista, Colombia
  • Year: 2017

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 12 of 36
Casa El Cielo / Ricardo de Castro
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 26 of 36
Casa El Cielo / Ricardo de Castro. Image © Sebastián Franco

Garden House / CONNATURAL

  • Location: Medellin, Colombia
  • Year: 2017

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 8 of 36
Casa Jardín / CONNATURAL
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 22 of 36
Casa Jardín / CONNATURAL. Image © Isaac Ramírez Marín

Buen Camino House / Edyfica Campestre

  • Location: Retiro, Colombia
  • Year: 2017

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 3 of 36
Casa buen camino / Edyfica Campestre
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 19 of 36
Casa buen camino / Edyfica Campestre. Image © Mauricio Carvajal Fotógrafo

Miravalle House / Colectivo 720

  • Location: Jamundí, Colombia
  • Year: 2017

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 13 of 36
Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 28 of 36
Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image Cortesía de Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo

Los Ocobos House / David Macias

  • Location: Anapoima, Colombia
  • Year: 2017

Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 14 of 36
Casa los Ocobos / David Macias
Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 25 of 36
Casa los Ocobos / David Macias. Image © Santiago Robayo

