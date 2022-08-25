Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans

Save this picture! Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal. Image © Alejandro Arango

Being a region characterized by its wide variety of landscapes, biodiversity and thermal floors, the design of interior patios in Colombian homes accompanies the living, resting, access, and circulation spaces, being, on many occasions, protagonists and a source of contact with the surrounding nature.

The arrangement of internal courtyards in dwellings contributes to fostering the relationship between the interior and the exterior, regardless of whether their position in the layout is central. It acts as a divider of different spatialities, articulates different programs, or is used in residual spaces. Due to its location in the equatorial zone, one of the peculiarities of Colombia is that it does not have four seasons (summer, winter, autumn, and spring), but beyond that, the climates are diverse, with temperatures of over 24ºC in the hottest areas and below 6ºC in the glacial areas.

Save this picture! Casa 23 / Arquitectura en Estudio. Image © Llano Fotografía

The following is a selection of 15 houses distributed in different regions of Colombia that incorporate interior courtyards in their organisation:

Location: Manizales, Colombia

Manizales, Colombia Year: 2021

Save this picture! Casa Uribe Quiñones / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe

Save this picture! Casa Uribe Quiñones / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe. Image © Cristian Camacho

Location: Amaga, Colombia

Amaga, Colombia Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa en La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos

Save this picture! Casa en La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Arango

Location: Envigado, Colombia

Envigado, Colombia Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa B33 / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central

Save this picture! Casa B33 / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central. Image © Alejandro Arango

Location: Villeta, Colombia

Villeta, Colombia Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa 23 / Arquitectura en Estudio

Save this picture! Casa 23 / Arquitectura en Estudio. Image © Llano Fotografía

Location: Envigado, Colombia

Envigado, Colombia Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa Carmen / OA+. Image © Mateo Soto

Location: La Vega, Colombia

La Vega, Colombia Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa Abierta/Cerrada / Juan Pablo Aschner. Image © Mateo Pérez

Location: Villeta, Colombia

Villeta, Colombia Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa La Laguna / David Macias

Save this picture! Casa La Laguna / David Macias. Image © Daniel Segura

Location: Retiro, Colombia

Retiro, Colombia Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal

Save this picture! Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal. Image © Alejandro Arango

Location: Anapoima, Colombia

Anapoima, Colombia Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa B.I. / Lorenzo Botero Arquitectos. Image © Simon Bosch Photography

Location: Subachoque, Colombia

Subachoque, Colombia Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Amangiri / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos

Save this picture! Casa Amangiri / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos. Image © Rodrigo Dávila

Location: Vereda Bella Vista, Colombia

Vereda Bella Vista, Colombia Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa El Cielo / Ricardo de Castro

Save this picture! Casa El Cielo / Ricardo de Castro. Image © Sebastián Franco

Location: Medellin, Colombia

Medellin, Colombia Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Jardín / CONNATURAL. Image © Isaac Ramírez Marín

Location: Retiro, Colombia

Retiro, Colombia Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa buen camino / Edyfica Campestre

Save this picture! Casa buen camino / Edyfica Campestre. Image © Mauricio Carvajal Fotógrafo

Location: Jamundí, Colombia

Jamundí, Colombia Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image Cortesía de Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo

Location: Anapoima, Colombia

Anapoima, Colombia Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa los Ocobos / David Macias