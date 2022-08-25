Interior Courtyards in Colombian Houses: 15 Examples of Floor Plans

Being a region characterized by its wide variety of landscapes, biodiversity and thermal floors, the design of interior patios in Colombian homes accompanies the living, resting, access, and circulation spaces, being, on many occasions, protagonists and a source of contact with the surrounding nature.
The arrangement of internal courtyards in dwellings contributes to fostering the relationship between the interior and the exterior, regardless of whether their position in the layout is central. It acts as a divider of different spatialities, articulates different programs, or is used in residual spaces. Due to its location in the equatorial zone, one of the peculiarities of Colombia is that it does not have four seasons (summer, winter, autumn, and spring), but beyond that, the climates are diverse, with temperatures of over 24ºC in the hottest areas and below 6ºC in the glacial areas.
The following is a selection of 15 houses distributed in different regions of Colombia that incorporate interior courtyards in their organisation:
Uribe Quiñones House / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe
- Location: Manizales, Colombia
- Year: 2021
House in La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos
- Location: Amaga, Colombia
- Year: 2020
B33 House / Alejandro Restrepo Montoya + Estudio Central
- Location: Envigado, Colombia
- Year: 2020
23 House / Arquitectura en Estudio
- Location: Villeta, Colombia
- Year: 2019
Carmen House / OA+
- Location: Envigado, Colombia
- Year: 2019
Open/Closed House / Juan Pablo Aschner
- Location: La Vega, Colombia
- Year: 2019
La Laguna House / David Macias
- Location: Villeta, Colombia
- Year: 2019
Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal
- Location: Retiro, Colombia
- Year: 2018
B.I. House / Lorenzo Botero Arquitectos
- Location: Anapoima, Colombia
- Year: 2018
Amangiri House / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos
- Location: Subachoque, Colombia
- Year: 2017
El Cielo House / Ricardo de Castro
- Location: Vereda Bella Vista, Colombia
- Year: 2017
Garden House / CONNATURAL
- Location: Medellin, Colombia
- Year: 2017
Buen Camino House / Edyfica Campestre
- Location: Retiro, Colombia
- Year: 2017
Miravalle House / Colectivo 720
- Location: Jamundí, Colombia
- Year: 2017
Los Ocobos House / David Macias
- Location: Anapoima, Colombia
- Year: 2017