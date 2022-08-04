Rojkind Arquitectos Designs Tequila Distillery in the Metaverse

As part of an initiative for Tequila José Cuervo, Rojkind Arquitectos presents its new and first project of the metaverse under the name "Metadestilería" (Metadistillery) which is based on a design exercise that responds to the function of objects with respect to human needs within specific contexts with the challenge of creating unique experiences through objects and architecture.

+ 7

The digital world has penetrated the imagination of millions of young people and has built common environments with intuitive languages of interaction that pose digital challenges, where any subject can acquire an alternate identity through avatars, within a new social context. It is a compression of time and space, where the timetables of each region of the world are diluted and languages are invaded by new digital languages that allow active participation, always inscribed in the logic of a video game.

- Rojkind Architects

Derived from a 1992 science fiction novel "Snowcrash", the term "Metaverse" was coined by Neal Stephenson as a successor to the Internet and constitutes Stephenson's vision of how a digital world might evolve in the near future. Within the world of architecture and design, this new world is beginning to be explored using the tools of the internet and electronic devices. The metaverse can be understood as a permanent parallel universe online, with environments designed in the third dimension, allowing the coexistence of diverse virtual spaces, and unique objects called Non Fungible Tokens (NFT's).

Within the laboratory of ideas that Michel Rojkind has implemented, there has been an approach to the metaverse and the production of NFTs. The starting point is the questioning of the approach to virtual design from traditional architecture and design methods, accustomed to working in digital environments for the production of high-resolution virtual realities, when the scenarios of the metaverse are only possible in low resolution, but also the questioning of the physical structural characteristics of fabrication, in order to approach design with other principles that do not respond to classical physics.

The "Metadestilería" (Metadistillery) project is inspired by the roots of the agave, a plant that generates a sense of protection and consolidation. In this case, it is intended to be that nucleus where anyone can strengthen ties, thus forming an inclusive community. In each area of the José Cuervo metadestillery there is a different activity programmed to make the experience more lively: at the entrance there is a fire circle, accompanied by bottles of tequila, a garden of blue agave fields whose centre is luminous, a pool where you can play volleyball, a maze of barrels to test your visuospatial skills and a glass filter portal, which finally leads to a bar to enhance social interactions.

- Rojkind Architects

Rojkind Arquitectos participated in this project with a group of experts and designers specialised in digital experience to create the distillery in the metaverse: the agency Ache in the creative development; the expert studio in the Metaverse, Tangible; the largest video game district in Decentraland, the programmers of the Vegas City experience, Mekanism as marketing agency; and the experts in gastronomic experiences based in UK, Bompass & Parr, in charge of creating the aesthetics and the consumer experience in the distillery.

For more information, visit Rojkind Arquitectos.