  Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects

Depending on the aesthetics of a space, the economy of the materials or even their long-term maintenance, there are various types of ceilings that are capable of meeting the technical and functional needs of architectural projects. Regardless of their manufacturing method, whether industrialised or handcrafted, ceilings represent a constructive element that constitutes the finish or interior cladding of roofs.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 4 of 20
Casa Lecho Viejo / Hebra Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Zegers

In addition to providing an interior finish, ceilings also fulfil other functions ranging from acoustic conditioning or thermal insulation to reducing the scale of rooms and concealing structural elements, unevenness or installations to conceal irregularities in ceilings. Below, we propose to classify them according to the way they are installed, their materiality and, at the same time, their use, understanding that none of these classifications is mutually exclusive and that the same ceiling can fulfil all the purposes regardless of its construction characteristics.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 7 of 20
Casa en Camps Bay / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design. Image © Adam Letch

Depending on the intended use of the space, it is possible to define ceilings according to three concepts:

  • Decorative ceilings:  the aim is to achieve aesthetics through their materiality, shape, texture, colour, etc.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 2 of 20
Restaurant Auriga / Sanjay Puri. Image © Vinesh Gandhi
Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 13 of 20
Picca / EFEEME arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Constructive ceilings:  they are in charge of hiding some imperfections or irregularities that certain unevenness, pipes, etc may cause.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 12 of 20
Centro de Servicios y Plaza Cívica Puertos / Torrado Arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Acoustic ceilings:  they are capable of absorbing or reflecting sound waves produced inside or outside the premises.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 16 of 20
Academia Or Sameach Yeshiva / Kupershtock Architects. Image © Shai Epstein

Depending on their construction method, they can be:

  • Reinforced ceilings:  those that are independent of the type of roof planned. Their structure is taken from the walls of the spaces without being suspended from the ceiling. In most dwellings, this type of ceiling is predominantly made of plaster.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 19 of 20
Ejemplo de cielorraso armado. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

  • Applied ceilings:  these are applied to the reinforced concrete slabs in the same way as, for example, plaster is applied to the ceiling.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 18 of 20
Ejemplo de cielorraso aplicado. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

  • Suspended ceilings: their main structure is suspended from the ceiling, i.e. hung by means of profiles or wire. In this way, a space is created between the structure and the roof of the building itself, which can be used to pass installations or conduits, whether electrical, air conditioning or other. This type of ceiling includes plasterboard, PVC, fibreglass and other removable ceilings.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 20 of 20
Ejemplo de cielorraso suspendido. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

Related article:
How are ceilings constructed?

On the other hand, a classification of ceilings can be established according to the material used. We will mention some of them:

  • Plaster ceilings

Reinforced plaster ceilings have the particularity of combining a wooden structure that is independent of the ceiling, through a fabric or metal mesh (unfolded metal) from which the plaster is grabbed, which is applied in successive layers. The main laths (mother beams) are taken from the perimeter of the walls and to them, smaller ones are nailed perpendicularly and at a certain distance, thus forming the structure.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 10 of 20
Casa Jacaranda / Estudio JFGS. Image © Antonio Luis Martínez Cano

Applied plaster ceilings are used to plaster the slabs through a mixture of reinforced lime or gypsum while those made of gypsum rock slabs are industrialised systems that are used suspended and are known by various names such as plasterboard, drop ceiling, etc. or by their better-known brand names such as Durlock, Knauf or Pladur. In the latter case, the whole system is mounted on a galvanised profile structure on which the plaster rock slabs are fixed and whose joints, as the joint is taken, are putty-finished and sanded, leaving a smooth, seamless ceiling as a result. On the other hand, ceramic plasterboard ceilings are also mounted on a hanging structure, but they consist of a metal structure together with square plasterboards with synthetic fibres and their finish leaves the joints visible due to their removable configuration like fibreglass ceilings.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 14 of 20
Local GIASA, negocios inmobiliarios / EFEEME arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Wooden ceilings

These types of ceilings can be implemented both suspended and unsuspended. In the case of tongue and groove ceilings, individual wooden slats, planks or boards are used, which are assembled or fitted together through their mouldings and maintain the same properties of wood, which are strength, flexibility, elasticity and durability. Nowadays, there are other materials such as MDF boards, plywood, laminated wood or synthetic wood, among others, which are placed on removable plates and are held in place by a metal framework.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 6 of 20
Ampliación / Estudio qo + Taller de Arquitectura La Fundación. Image © Luciano Navarini

  • PVC ceilings

Including different textures, finishes, colours and shapes, this type of plastic (polyvinyl chloride) ceiling is quite light and is usually used suspended, mounted on a metal structure of galvanised profiles from which the plastic finishes are taken.

  • Metal ceilings

Using aluminium or sheet metal panels, these ceilings are usually demountable and are used suspended.

Guide to Ceilings: Materials and Uses in Architectural Projects - Image 17 of 20
Librería y Cafetería American school of Madrid / Luis Gayarre arquitectos. Image © Imagen Subliminal

  • Stretched fabric ceilings

They are made up of a perimeter structure on which a PVC fabric is stretched and tied to provide a taut and smooth surface. Generally, they are not used in homes, but they can be used in bathrooms and kitchens.

Related article:
Roofing Guide: 26 Types of Tiles, Sheets and Membranes to Cover Architectural Projects

Agustina Iñiguez
