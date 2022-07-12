Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs

Save this picture! Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

+ 20

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with hygiene and health but above all with the day-to-day, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses.

On previous occasions, we have explored the interior design of kitchens, restaurants and libraries in Mexico whose selection focused on showing the most innovative layouts that combine the country's history with advances in terms of materials, decoration and technology. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 19 bathrooms in Mexico that feature bathtubs with different spatial distributions that will make your imagination run wild and inspire you in your next designs.

Save this picture! Casa Culiacán / Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin. Image © Roland Halbe

Save this picture! Casa Entrelomas / Gomezloza Arquitectos. Image © Apertura Arquitectónica

Save this picture! Casa Sierra Negra 27 / HEMAA. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Casa Shoemaker / Jaime Juárez R. Arquitecto. Image © César Belio

Save this picture! Casa L&J / Alvaro Moragrega arquitecto. Image © Fernanda Leonel

Save this picture! Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz

Save this picture! Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba. Image © César Béjar

Save this picture! Reforma el recinto / Mario Herrera Holgado. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Saquila / Magaña Calderón. Image Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

Save this picture! Casa CRA / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Casa Cañadas / RE+D. Image © César Béjar

Save this picture! Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura. Image © Ariadna Polo

Save this picture! Casa abejas / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Save this picture! Residencia espacio Kaab / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Save this picture! Casa Chukumera / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Satisbón

Save this picture! Casa Polanco / Studio Rick Joy. Image © Joe Fletcher

Save this picture! Casa Mérida / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gardiner

Save this picture! Casa El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio. Image © The Raws

Save this picture! Casa Lú entre patios / Di Vece Arquitectos. Image © Jorge Silva

At ArchDaily we explore new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make the new practices taking place in different parts of the country visible. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.