Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with hygiene and health but above all with the day-to-day, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses.
On previous occasions, we have explored the interior design of kitchens, restaurants and libraries in Mexico whose selection focused on showing the most innovative layouts that combine the country's history with advances in terms of materials, decoration and technology. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 19 bathrooms in Mexico that feature bathtubs with different spatial distributions that will make your imagination run wild and inspire you in your next designs.
Culiacán House / Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin
Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos
Sierra Negra 27 House / HEMAA
Shoemaker House / Jaime Juárez R. Arquitecto
L&J House / Alvaro Moragrega arquitecto
Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba
El Recinto Guesthouse / Mario Herrera Holgado
Saquila House / Magaña Calderón
CRA House / Estudio MMX
House Cañadas / RE+D
Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura
Abejas House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Kaab Residence / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos
Polanco House / Studio Rick Joy
Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
House El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio
House Lú between courtyards / Di Vece Arquitectos
At ArchDaily we explore new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make the new practices taking place in different parts of the country visible.