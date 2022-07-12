We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

+ 20

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with hygiene and health but above all with the day-to-day, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. 

On previous occasions, we have explored the interior design of kitchens, restaurants and libraries in Mexico whose selection focused on showing the most innovative layouts that combine the country's history with advances in terms of materials, decoration and technology. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 19 bathrooms in Mexico that feature bathtubs with different spatial distributions that will make your imagination run wild and inspire you in your next designs.

Culiacán House / Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 6 of 20
Casa Culiacán / Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin. Image © Roland Halbe

Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 7 of 20
Casa Entrelomas / Gomezloza Arquitectos. Image © Apertura Arquitectónica

Sierra Negra 27 House / HEMAA

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 9 of 20
Casa Sierra Negra 27 / HEMAA. Image © Rafael Gamo

Shoemaker House / Jaime Juárez R. Arquitecto

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 2 of 20
Casa Shoemaker / Jaime Juárez R. Arquitecto. Image © César Belio

L&J House / Alvaro Moragrega arquitecto

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 8 of 20
Casa L&J / Alvaro Moragrega arquitecto. Image © Fernanda Leonel

Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 20 of 20
Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz

Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 13 of 20
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba. Image © César Béjar

El Recinto Guesthouse / Mario Herrera Holgado

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 16 of 20
Reforma el recinto / Mario Herrera Holgado. Image © Onnis Luque

Saquila House / Magaña Calderón

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 12 of 20
Casa Saquila / Magaña Calderón. Image Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

CRA House / Estudio MMX

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 4 of 20
Casa CRA / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo

House Cañadas / RE+D

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 18 of 20
Casa Cañadas / RE+D. Image © César Béjar

Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 15 of 20
Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura. Image © Ariadna Polo

Abejas House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 14 of 20
Casa abejas / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Kaab Residence / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 3 of 20
Residencia espacio Kaab / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea

Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 10 of 20
Casa Chukumera / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Satisbón

Polanco House / Studio Rick Joy

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 17 of 20
Casa Polanco / Studio Rick Joy. Image © Joe Fletcher

Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 11 of 20
Casa Mérida / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gardiner

House El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 5 of 20
Casa El Barrial / ByMura Design Studio. Image © The Raws

House Lú between courtyards / Di Vece Arquitectos

Interior Design: Houses in Mexico That Include Bathtubs - Image 19 of 20
Casa Lú entre patios / Di Vece Arquitectos. Image © Jorge Silva

At ArchDaily we explore new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make the new practices taking place in different parts of the country visible. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.

Mónica Arellano
