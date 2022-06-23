Tea House / Pablo Luna Studio

+ 24

Design Team : Pak Nyoman Kerta, Raditya Manggala.

Clients : Daniel Love

Engineering & Construction : Pablo Luna Studio

City : Ubud

Country : Indonesia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Minutes away from the city of Ubud, hidden among the rice fields and mountains of Bali, Indonesia, Tea House emerges as a space dedicated exclusively to tea ceremonies. The tea ceremony is an experience of union, love, and joy between humans and nature. The space is wide, free, and open. It is enveloped in an ecosystem and culture that radiates spirituality. For this reason, the oval structure invites us to experience a new intimacy based on the unity of everything that surrounds us.

Tea House rises twelve meters above the ground thanks to the use of fifteen centimeters in diameter of bamboo pillars that emerge in the presence of rice fields and intertwine to create a raven body based on straight elements.

The minimalism of the interior design is born out of respect for the beauty and sacredness of bamboo, with a floor constructed of bamboo splits and surrounded only by straight pillars, optimizing the view and emulating the local mountains. The structure, when exposed to the inhabitant, highlights the wall-less space that invites the interior and exterior to function as a single entity.

The shape of the roof reflects the local landscape, alluding to the topographic relief of the surrounding mountains, characterized by their height and slopes. Using flattened bamboo tiles for its cladding, Tea House gives the sensation of being a mantle that covers and protects its users, as it exposes them to a different feeling, a new way of living, where tea functions as a catalyst for physical, deep, and personal emotions.