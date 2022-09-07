Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases

Stairs are often an inevitable part of a building's DNA. Nowadays, staircases not only serve the function of practicality but are also a showcase of their own kind, especially if paired with a color that is guaranteed to grab attention. Among warm colors, red is considered to be the most powerful one. On one hand, it evokes feelings of joy and energy, and on the other, feelings of alertness and danger. Red can stimulate a whole range of emotions. Therefore, its usage should be attentive, delicate, and thought out.

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 2 of 54Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 3 of 54Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 4 of 54Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 5 of 54+ 54

The impression of each and every featured staircase varies, parallelly with the nuanced variations of red that have been chosen. Darker shades of red tend to blend in with the brown and grey tones, while the vibrant tones make the staircase look almost like a stand-alone sculpture in space. Both of those have their own qualities that positively contribute to the projects. 

According to the following examples, the servant-served areas do not correlate with the attention that either of them should conventionally be grabbing. The staircases, usually the service areas, have been put upfront, to make a statement and powerfully interact with the environment. 

Below are 15 projects that show how mindful positioning, color choice, and precise execution can result in projects that make the stairs the prime focus of the buildings of contemporary architecture.

Zhenyige Chengdu Headquarters Renovation / Fanzhu Design

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 8 of 54
© Haiting Sun
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 6 of 54
© Haiting Sun

Magma Flow Public Space / 100 Architects

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 19 of 54
© Rex Zou
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 18 of 54
© Rex Zou

Flekkefjord Cultural Center / Helen & Hard

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 14 of 54
© Jiri Havran
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 23 of 54
© Jiri Havran

No. 91 Beiluoguxiang Siheyuan Renovation / Jiejie Studio

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 49 of 54
© Chill Shine
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 48 of 54
© Chill Shine

Okkio Duy Tan Caffe / sgnhA

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 35 of 54
© Hoang Le
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 36 of 54
© Hoang Le

Nhaso 27 House / dmarchitects

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 20 of 54
© Paul Phan
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 21 of 54
© Paul Phan

Roof Folding House / MDA Architecture

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 39 of 54
© Quang Tran
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 40 of 54
© Quang Tran

Re-interpret Commercial Building / AGIT STUDIO

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 52 of 54
© Kyungsub Shin
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 51 of 54
© Kyungsub Shin

WELL Living Lab / Superimpose Architecture

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 17 of 54
© CreatAR Images
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 15 of 54
© CreatAR Images

The Youth Activity Center, Old Garment Factory Renovation / REDe Architects + Moguang Studio

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 53 of 54
© Xia Zhi

Cau Dat Tea Museum / Bo Design & Construction

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 29 of 54
Courtesy of Bo Design & Construction

Colchetes Café / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 26 of 54
© Manuel Sá
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 25 of 54
© Manuel Sá

SAI Playground / Moon Hoon

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 42 of 54
© Namgoong Sun
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 41 of 54
© Namgoong Sun

San Francisco de Mostazal Vehicle Weight Control Plaza / Bastias Cardemil Arquitectos

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 47 of 54
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 45 of 54
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Little Red Elisabeth Irwin / Andrew Bartle Architects

Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 27 of 54
© Durston Saylor
Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases - Image 28 of 54
© Durston Saylor

Note: Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the authors.

About this author
Luciana Pejić
Author

Cite: Luciana Pejić. "Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases" 07 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982900/architecture-and-color-explore-15-projects-that-feature-exterior-red-staircases> ISSN 0719-8884

