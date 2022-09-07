Architecture and Color: Explore 15 Projects that Feature Exterior Red Staircases

Stairs are often an inevitable part of a building's DNA. Nowadays, staircases not only serve the function of practicality but are also a showcase of their own kind, especially if paired with a color that is guaranteed to grab attention. Among warm colors, red is considered to be the most powerful one. On one hand, it evokes feelings of joy and energy, and on the other, feelings of alertness and danger. Red can stimulate a whole range of emotions. Therefore, its usage should be attentive, delicate, and thought out.

The impression of each and every featured staircase varies, parallelly with the nuanced variations of red that have been chosen. Darker shades of red tend to blend in with the brown and grey tones, while the vibrant tones make the staircase look almost like a stand-alone sculpture in space. Both of those have their own qualities that positively contribute to the projects.

According to the following examples, the servant-served areas do not correlate with the attention that either of them should conventionally be grabbing. The staircases, usually the service areas, have been put upfront, to make a statement and powerfully interact with the environment.

Below are 15 projects that show how mindful positioning, color choice, and precise execution can result in projects that make the stairs the prime focus of the buildings of contemporary architecture.

