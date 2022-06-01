We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. New Photo Series Captures Casa Zalszupin, Jewel of Brazilian Modernism

New Photo Series Captures Casa Zalszupin, Jewel of Brazilian Modernism

Save this article
New Photo Series Captures Casa Zalszupin, Jewel of Brazilian Modernism
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Located amidst the vegetation, almost invisible to those who see it from the street, a jewel of modern Brazilian architecture is hidden in the São Paulo neighborhood of Jardim América. Casa Zalszupin, designed in 1960 by the Polish architect based in Brazil, Jorge Zalszupin, combines traces of local modernism with influences that the architect brought with him from Europe, notably Scandinavian architecture. In a recent photo series, Paul Clemence sought to capture through this house, "the architect's and designer's essence". 

© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence+ 19

The house, completed in 1962, was designed for the architect and his family, who lived there for almost 60 years. In addition to the residential program, it also housed Zalszupin's office – a large space, with a meeting table and drawing board, which seems to have been kept intact since the architect's death in August 2020.

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The internal walls have a smooth texture, a little rough, which reduces the harshness of the white and makes the spaces pleasant, suitable for welcoming the life and history of its inhabitants. Rustic ceramic floor, stone wall, rosewood staircase and colored glass in the windows help to compose this space of domestic life that is as modern as it is Brazilian.

Shooting this house was a unique experience. It's not just about documenting the architecture, there's a narrative aspect to photographing it: the house as a window to the architect and designer's essence. — Paul Clemence

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

In 2020, ETEL, the company responsible for the reissue of Zalszupin's pieces of furniture, transformed the house into a cultural space that seeks to protect the collection and expand the designer's legacy through exhibitions, lectures, classes and research.

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "New Photo Series Captures Casa Zalszupin, Jewel of Brazilian Modernism " [Ensaio fotográfico registra a Casa Zalszupin, joia do modernismo brasileiro] 01 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982892/new-photo-series-captures-casa-zalszupin-jewel-of-brazilian-modernism> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream