We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. Japan
  5. F Building Laboratories Osaka City University Faculty of Engineering / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates + YAP

F Building Laboratories Osaka City University Faculty of Engineering / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates + YAP

Save this project
F Building Laboratories Osaka City University Faculty of Engineering / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates + YAP

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Laboratory, University, Other Facilities
Osaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Given a limited site, we had to add two laboratories and preparation rooms each, so we gathered a three-dimensional “space” crossing the pilotis of the existing school building and discovered a site that seemed impossible in the first place. Within the limited site, we placed the additions on the south side to ensure that the sense of openness of the precious courtyard was not lost and also to secure the line of sight.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Sectional Perspective
Sectional Perspective
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

It was divided into four volumes to secure the necessary outdoor circulation flow. The preparation rooms were arranged within the pilotis with a low ceiling height, while the laboratories that require sufficient ceiling height for ducting were placed outside. For the exterior material, we chose COR-TEN steel plate, a contrasting texture which fits in with the myriad of old buildings’ materials.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Detail Section
Detail Section
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Considering that people can overlook down on the additions from the existing school buildings surrounding the two courtyards, the roof surface was positioned as the fifth facade along with the four outer walls, and finished in COR-TEN steel plate to create an integrated surface with the walls. Regarding the final finish of COR-TEN steel plate, an application of rust accelerator was possible, but on close examination, it was left untouched. There were no concerns over the traces of puddles and streaks caused by irregular rainfall as it is reminiscent of ‘shigaraki’ ware in which the incidental expression can be a delight.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Osaka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates
Office
YAP
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesJapan
Cite: "F Building Laboratories Osaka City University Faculty of Engineering / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates + YAP" 28 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982292/f-building-laboratories-osaka-city-university-faculty-of-engineering-katsuhiro-miyamoto-and-associates-plus-yap> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream