From Shop Windows to Permeable: The Store’s Showcase Architecture and Its Different Solutions

Camper Together Milano / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image: © Zeto Zotti

Creating a showcase is more than just displaying products, just as designing a store goes beyond a showcase. Both charges reinforce the concept of a collection, attract customers and improve a brand’s image. It is no coincidence that many architects work in the Visual Merchandising area along with graphic and interior designers, retailers, and stylists, to design a spatial experience that generates a unique narrative and brings greater customer engagement to the store.

Understanding strategies that work the space, the heights of the gaze, and the furniture, are just some of the fundamental requirements so that there is a greater identification between the public and the exposed product. Therefore, we visited some of the store designs previously published on ArchDaily to identify some strategies that can be applied when designing attractive and inviting stores.

F.I.L. FUKUOKA Shop / MURAYAMA + KATO ARCHITECTURE. Image: © Yasuhiro Nakayama

Open to Welcome

To avoid the threshold between store spaces and the public, contemporary projects have opted to keep their environments as open as possible. In this attitude that excludes the display of a window, people feel welcome to enter and have direct contact with the products.

KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment. Image: © Kim Donggyu

Here, solutions such as the windows-shelf doors stand out, or a more angular design at the entrance that draws the eye and invites the body inside, as well as the application of different materials, colors and lights that attract the clients.

Livraria da Vila / Isay Weinfeld. Image: ©Leonardo Finotti

The Store as a Showcase

When the entire store is designed to be exposed, it can become a great showcase, allowing visual interaction between the interior and exterior space through its permeability.

Polette Paris Store / zU-studio. Image: © Maxime Meignen

In this case, investing in a captivating interior design or innovating in the way products are displayed are some of the possible keys to success.

Loja Westwing Ipanema / SuperLimão. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Arouse Curiosity

What's more interesting than something slightly hidden? One of the alternatives to attract customers is to create a certain mystery from the window.

X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign. Image: © Haha Lu

The appeal can be conceptual, bringing some messages while hiding the products, or more traditional, when small openings are created on the facade that allow peeks into the store interior.

Nic's Planet / Mur Mur Lab. Image: © Unitu, Yang Liu

Innovate in the Format

To attract attention or even be more discreet, going beyond the classic flat window can be a good solution, after all, the architectural presentation can demonstrate the creativity of a brand from the very first moment.

Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture. Image Cortesy of Roth-Architecture

Therefore, looking from different angles, bringing elements of landscaping together with the products on display or innovating through a more organic design, may be some of the answers for those looking for a unique image.

Loja Mula Preta / EMA - Escritório Metropolitano de Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Revisit Classics

Finally, it is worth remembering that a classic will always be a classic and will hardly fail. To ensure its potential and keep it contemporary, it is worth paying attention to some details such as well-designed furniture or the way in which the mannequins are used, after all, it is always possible to add a touch of originality if we think a little outside the box.

Arts & Science Store / CASE-REAL. Image: © Hiroshi Mizusaki

Or even the architecture of the store itself can have a certain protagonism that, from the contrast with the showcase, highlights them as a whole, arousing the interest of those who see them.

Ports 1961 Shanghai Façade / UUfie. Image: © Shengliang Su

