We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. France
  5. Polette Paris Store / zU-studio

Polette Paris Store / zU-studio

Save this project
Polette Paris Store / zU-studio

© Maxime Meignen© Maxime Meignen© Maxime Meignen© Maxime Meignen+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Lighting, Retail Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects : zU-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maxime Meignen
  • Lead Architects : Javier Zubiria zU-studio architecture Polette Design Team Elodie Stéphant Luca Girlanda Florijn Steenhuisen
  • Furniture Supplier : Image Builders Minne Goort Jasper Wolf Maarten de Croon
  • City : Paris
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Meignen
© Maxime Meignen

Text description provided by the architects. The World is upside down. Polette has been a game-changer and very revolutionary in its industry over the last decade. It is an original and very creative contemporary company it is clearly adapted to a new era and connects directly factory and consumer.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Meignen
© Maxime Meignen

Therefore, Polette's high-quality products are affordable for all the citizens and their designs are fresh and original, whit an enormous variety in all the models, all of them designed by the Polette Design Team. Expressing through a spatial experience what Polette is doing, has been one of the main challenges of this project. We wanted to express this new vision by taking a recognizable icon that everybody could identify and turning it around.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

In this case, we thought of the power of an Inverted Pyramid and the concept "The world upside down" referring to Polette's original thinking process as well as to the current worldwide situation, where there is a clear shift going on. The showroom is very delicate, minimal, and sober, we wanted visitors to experience the feeling of walking on an art gallery. We want it to be neutral, so everybody feels welcome.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Meignen
© Maxime Meignen
Save this picture!
© Maxime Meignen
© Maxime Meignen

The store is perfectly located at Rue Rivoli, between the Louvre and Le Samaritaine, the epicenter of design and architecture. New buildings are the Beurs of commerce, recently renovated by Tadao Ando, are also a part of this vibrant neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
© Maxime Meignen
© Maxime Meignen

We wanted to establish a clear connection between the street and the interior showroom. A giant storefront showing an artwork, connecting with citizens from different generations, inviting people to dream big. Pyramids have been very meaningful and powerful symbols in different cultures, spiritual icons.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Meignen
© Maxime Meignen

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
zU-studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignLightingRetail InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Polette Paris Store / zU-studio" 06 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977911/polette-paris-store-zu-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream