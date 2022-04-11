We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  San Francisco's Newest National Park Topping a Highway to Open This Summer

Presidio Tunnel Tops is San Francisco’s upcoming national park destination, set to welcome visitors starting July 17th. The project reconnects the park formerly split in two by the Doyle Drive by creating new landscaped land over the highway now moved underground. Designed by James Corner Field Operations, the firm behind New York’s High Line, the project brings 5.6 hectares (14 acres) of new parkland to the Bay Area, featuring trails, picnic areas, and scenic views over the city as well as a nature play area for kids.

In 1993, the seismically unsafe Doyle Drive required replacement and plans were put in place to construct the highway into tunnels and use the tops for new parkland. The design was shaped through community engagement and the participation of over 10,000 people, including community organizations, health leaders, and park planners. Presidio Tunnel Tops is part of a strategy to bring more national park experiences to the Bay Area and will become a gateway to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and broader National Park System.

The project signed by James Corner Field Operations features a variety of amenities, including a Transit Centre and Visitor Centre that increase the site’s accessibility, together with a campfire circle and a pavilion. TheThe new parkland is home to 180 species of plants native to the Presidio. One of the project’s highlights is the Outpost, a nature play area for children featuring play structures inspired by the natural elements of Presidioand built from fallen tree trunks, boulders and other natural materials.

