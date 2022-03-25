Cabin on the Border: What the Architects Learned from Living in a Tiny House

Architects Sevince Bayrak and Oral Göktaş from SO? Architecture&Ideas were attracted to the idea of having the opportunity to escape the urban bustle of Istanbul into a natural setting, and in 2017, they designed and built the Cabin on the Border. Since its completion, the project has undergone several changes, and the dwelling experience prompted the architects to re-evaluate their initial ideas and assumptions and change how they see the tiny house typology. Five years after the project's design, the architects share what they've learned from living in a tiny house, providing valuable insight for the design of such projects.

+ 12

When the prolific Istanbul-based design studio created the cabin in 2017, tiny houses were rare in Turkey, while the trend was rapidly gaining momentum worldwide. Therefore, what motivated the decision of building a tiny house was the experience of some friends, who also provided the architects with a comprehensive image of the realities of living in a tiny house. These first-hand insights into the tiny house movement translated into the cabin's design, even more than what could be learned from similar projects in architecture media at the time.

As such, the main architectural focus was adaptability to different scenarios. From the beginning, the cabin was designed around a good understanding of climate conditions, without romanticizing the relationship between architecture and landscape, but rather including nature in the process. Prefabricated off-site and transported to a village on the Turkish-Greek border, the cabin is made of laminated wood with an insulation core and features polycarbonate windows.

The experience of living in the cabin they designed changed their design attitudes regarding tiny houses. The architects are now skeptical of "glossy materials" and "extravagant forms", as weather conditions in remote areas significantly impact construction materials, prompting more frequent and extensive maintenance. Another aspect that escapes designers when it comes to tiny houses is the necessity of outdoor areas such as porches or terraces that would extend the living space when the weather is favorable.

Save this picture! the cabin now with the additions. Image Courtesy of SO? Architecture&Ideas

Over these five years, we have wrapped our cabin in canopies and porches that we haven't initially designed. It is because when building in an uninhabited land, the transitional places are the key to real comfort. Unfortunately, these practical attachments do not look architecturally charming.[…] These spaces are essential for two reasons: Firstly, these semi-open areas let you enjoy nature more during different weather conditions. Secondly, they give you more space to utilize until you get used to living in the diminished indoor space. - Sevince Bayrak

However appealing large windows might seem, immersing the user within the surrounding landscape can become a maintenance challenge and a weak point in some climate conditions. Tiny houses within the landscape also bring forward the cohabitation with other species. As Bayrak puts it, the façade invariably becomes home to various insect species, but keeping nature outside the cabin requires simple, easy-to-maintain finishes.

While the traditional rural houses deliberately keep façade openings smaller, if you check the tiny houses on Archdaily, you will find numerous examples of cabins with giant windows, including ours. We initially designed the shutter that closes the huge window just as an architectural gesture that looked inspiring in cross-sections. Now, we wish we had designed it as a lighter structure to lift easily since we use it a lot […] to protect from bad weather conditions and burglary. - Sevince Bayrak

Eventually, with the family's growth, the project needed to expand, and the architects added a tiny shelter which they use as a workshop and storage, doubling as a guest house and, during the pandemic, even as an office. However, the design duo is apprehensive of falling into the trap of constantly expanding the space and would advise carefully considering future living scenarios.

Even though the project suffered alterations and the initial premises were redrawn by the everyday living experience and spatial necessities, the architects came to appreciate the immersion within the natural landscape that the tiny house provides even more. At the same time, the experience changed how they see current living conditions in cities while providing valuable insight into the real-life experience of the spaces architects design.

Founded in 2007 by Sevince Bayrak and Oral Göktaş, SO? Architecture and Ideas is an Istanbul-based studio focusing on design, architecture, and urbanism. The practice's body of work includes projects such as Sky Garden, Beylikduzu Ataturk Arts and Cultural Center, or the House of Chickens. In 2015, the studio won the Royal Academy of Arts' competition with their project "Unexpected Hill". Later that year, SO? was invited to the Istanbul exhibition held at MAXXI, and their installation "Lost Barrier" was acquired by the museum for the permanent architecture collection. Service has also recently been featured in the "Buone Nuove/Good News, Women in Architecture" exhibition at MAXXI, celebrating women in architecture.

This feature is part of an ArchDaily series titled AD narratives where we share the story behind a selected project, diving into its particularities. Every month, we explore new constructions from around the world, highlighting their story and how they came to be. We also talk to the architect, builders, and community seeking to underline their personal experience. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.