  MAXXI Museum Celebrates Female Architects Through "Good News. Women in Architecture" Exhibition

MAXXI Museum Celebrates Female Architects Through "Good News. Women in Architecture" Exhibition

Save this article
MAXXI Museum Celebrates Female Architects Through "Good News. Women in Architecture" Exhibition
© Musacchio, Ianniello & Pasqualini courtesy of Fondazione MAXXI
MAXXI Museum celebrates women in architecture in a new exhibition that documents the transformative role of female architects in the profession's evolution over the last century. Curated by Pippo Ciorra, Elena Motisi, Elena Tinacci, and with exhibition design by Matilde Cassani, Good News. Women in Architecture weaves together in four thematic sections the history of women in architecture, with the work of contemporary practitioners and the voices of young collectives, telling the stories of over eighty female architects.

Robert Venturi, Courtesy of © Venturi Scott Brown and Associates. ImageDenise Scott BrownIwan Baar Courtesy of DS + R . ImageDiller Scofidio and Renfro Partners The Shed, New York, 2019Studio Gang . ImageStudio Gang Gilder Center, New York©ateliermasomi . ImageMariam Kamara, atelier masomi Niamey Cultural Center, Aerial View

Valentina Vannicola, Courtesy of MAXXI . ImageLucy Styles YAP Rome at MAXXI 2020, Home Sweet Home
The exhibition aims to document "the anthropological change of the architectural profession from the twentieth-century stereotype of the charismatic grandmaster to the growing presence of women, collectives and studio couples." From Signe Hornborg, the first woman who graduated in architecture in 1890, to Norma Merrick Sklarek, the first African American architect, to Zaha Hadid, the first woman to receive the Pritzker Prize in 2004, the Stories section of the exhibition acknowledges the pivotal characters in the history of women in architecture.

Iwan Baar Courtesy of DS + R . ImageDiller Scofidio and Renfro Partners The Shed, New York, 2019
Through drawings, models, and site-specific installations, the Practice section presents the work of 11 distinguished contemporary architects: Elizabeth Diller, Dorte Mandrup, Mariam Kamara, Anupama Kundoo, Yvonne Farrel and Shelley McNamara, Lina Ghotmeh, Jeanne Gang, Kazuyo Sejima, Benedetta Tagliabue, Lu Wenyu and the multidisciplinary collective Assemble. Together, they showcase the increasing presence and mark of women in architecture.

A series of interviews with scholars, curators and young designers make up the Narrations section, while the Visions part features five videos made by young authors within the Future Architecture Platform, exploring gender identity and space. Good News: Women in Architecture is on display at MAXXI Museum until 16 September 2022.

Studio Gang . ImageStudio Gang Gilder Center, New York
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "MAXXI Museum Celebrates Female Architects Through "Good News. Women in Architecture" Exhibition" 14 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975101/maxxi-museum-celebrates-female-architects-through-good-news-women-in-architecture-exhibition> ISSN 0719-8884

