Martha Thorne on Francis Kéré: "He Gives a Powerful Message about the Expanding Role of Architecture"

Pritzker Prize 2022 Laureate Francis Kéré is known for “empowering and transforming communities through the process of architecture”, as the jury stated in its citation. In this recently published video, Martha Thorne, Dean of IE School of Architecture and Design and former executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, shares some of the reasons why Francis Kéré has won the Pritzker Prize 2022.

The Pritzker Prize 2022 Jury has praised their "his cultural sensitivity not only delivers social and environmental justice but guides his entire process, in the awareness that it is the path towards the legitimacy of a building in a community". Kéré combines his determination to provide the region with good architecture, and the long tradition of collaborative work with the use of local materials and resources in projects such as the Gando Primary School and the Lycée Schorge in Burkina Faso, and the Startup Lions Campus in Kenya.

While Martha Thorne states that:

[Francis Kéré's] architecture can bring together much more than just an building, it goes beyond the limits of the building to express the role on society to express [...] the idea that good architecture is for everyone.

