Top Universities for Architecture in 2022, According to QS World Rankings

Save this picture! DELFT, THE NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 19, 2017: Students at work in the Library of the Technical University Delft, The Netherlands. Image via Shutterstock/ by T.W. van Urk

The annual QS- Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings has announced the 2022 top universities. Covering 51 different subjects, the index rates universities across the globe according to academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact. With few changes to the top 10 in the 2022 Architecture/ Built Environment category, MIT remained in the first position, for the third consecutive year, also topping the charts for the general QS World University Rankings.

UCL in the United Kingdom took again the second place while the Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands, came third. ETH Zurich, Harvard, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) maintained fourth, fifth, and sixth place. The Manchester School of Architecture was upgraded to seventh position this year, moving the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) to eighth place and the Tsinghua University in Beijing, China to the ninth. Politecnico di Milano, in Italy, remains a non-mover at 10.

Read on to discover the 50 first universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2022. To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

Related Article QS Reveals the World's Top Universities for Architecture in 2021

1- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/ Cambridge, United States

2- Delft University of Technology/ Delft, Netherlands

3- UCL/ London, United Kingdom

4- ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology/ Zürich, Switzerland

5- Harvard University/ Cambridge, United States

6- National University of Singapore (NUS)/ Singapore, Singapore

7- Manchester School of Architecture/ United Kingdom

8- University of California, Berkeley (UCB)/ Berkeley, United States

9- Tsinghua University/ Beijing, China

10- Politecnico di Milano/ Milan, Italy

Save this picture! Great Dome of Massachussets Institute of Technology (MIT) aerial view, Cambridge, Massachusetts MA, USA.. Image via Shutterstock/ by Wangkun Jia

11- University of Cambridge/ Cambridge, United Kingdom

12- EPFL/ Lausanne,Switzerland

13- Tongji University/ Shanghai, China

14- The University of Hong Kong/ Hong Kong,Hong Kong SAR China

15- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University/ Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China

16- Columbia University/ New York City, United States

17- The University of Tokyo/ Tokyo, Japan

18- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)/ Los Angeles, United States

19- Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC)/ Barcelona,Spain

20- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin)/ Berlin, Germany

21- Technical University of Munich/ Munich, Germany

22- KTH Royal Institute of Technology/ Stockholm, Sweden

23- Cornell University/ Ithaca, United States

24- The University of Melbourne/ Parkville, Australia

25- The University of Sydney/ Sydney, Australia

26- Georgia Institute of Technology/ Atlanta, United States

27- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM)/ Madrid,Spain

28- Politecnico di Torino/ Turin,Italy

29- KU Leuven/ Leuven,Belgium

30- Seoul National University/ Seoul, South Korea

31- RMIT University/ Melbourne,Australia

32- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor/ Ann Arbor, United States

33-The University of Sheffield/ Sheffield, United Kingdom

34- Stanford University/ Stanford, United States

=35- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)/ Singapore, Singapore

=35- University of British Columbia/ Vancouver, Canada

37- Tianjin University/ Tianjin,China

38- Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech)/ Tokyo, Japan

39- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC)/ Santiago,Chile

40- University of Pennsylvania/ Philadelphia, United States

41- The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)/ Sydney, Australia

=42- Aalto University/ Espoo,Finland

=42- University of Texas at Austin/ Austin, United States

44- Universidade de São Paulo/ São Paulo,Brazil

45- Eindhoven University of Technology/ Eindhoven,Netherlands

46- Cardiff University/ Cardiff, United Kingdom

47- University of Toronto/ Toronto, Canada

48- Newcastle University/ Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom5+QS Stars

49- Chalmers University of Technology/ Gothenburg,Sweden

50- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign/ Champaign, United States