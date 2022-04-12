Top Universities for Architecture in 2022, According to QS World Rankings

The annual QS- Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings has announced the 2022 top universities. Covering 51 different subjects, the index rates universities across the globe according to academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact. With few changes to the top 10 in the 2022 Architecture/ Built Environment category, MIT remained in the first position, for the third consecutive year, also topping the charts for the general QS World University Rankings.
UCL in the United Kingdom took again the second place while the Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands, came third. ETH Zurich, Harvard, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) maintained fourth, fifth, and sixth place. The Manchester School of Architecture was upgraded to seventh position this year, moving the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) to eighth place and the Tsinghua University in Beijing, China to the ninth. Politecnico di Milano, in Italy, remains a non-mover at 10.
Read on to discover the 50 first universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2022. To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.
1- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/ Cambridge, United States
2- Delft University of Technology/ Delft, Netherlands
3- UCL/ London, United Kingdom
4- ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology/ Zürich, Switzerland
5- Harvard University/ Cambridge, United States
6- National University of Singapore (NUS)/ Singapore, Singapore
7- Manchester School of Architecture/ United Kingdom
8- University of California, Berkeley (UCB)/ Berkeley, United States
9- Tsinghua University/ Beijing, China
10- Politecnico di Milano/ Milan, Italy
11- University of Cambridge/ Cambridge, United Kingdom
12- EPFL/ Lausanne,Switzerland
13- Tongji University/ Shanghai, China
14- The University of Hong Kong/ Hong Kong,Hong Kong SAR China
15- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University/ Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China
16- Columbia University/ New York City, United States
17- The University of Tokyo/ Tokyo, Japan
18- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)/ Los Angeles, United States
19- Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC)/ Barcelona,Spain
20- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin)/ Berlin, Germany
21- Technical University of Munich/ Munich, Germany
22- KTH Royal Institute of Technology/ Stockholm, Sweden
23- Cornell University/ Ithaca, United States
24- The University of Melbourne/ Parkville, Australia
25- The University of Sydney/ Sydney, Australia
26- Georgia Institute of Technology/ Atlanta, United States
27- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM)/ Madrid,Spain
28- Politecnico di Torino/ Turin,Italy
29- KU Leuven/ Leuven,Belgium
30- Seoul National University/ Seoul, South Korea
31- RMIT University/ Melbourne,Australia
32- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor/ Ann Arbor, United States
33-The University of Sheffield/ Sheffield, United Kingdom
34- Stanford University/ Stanford, United States
=35- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)/ Singapore, Singapore
=35- University of British Columbia/ Vancouver, Canada
37- Tianjin University/ Tianjin,China
38- Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech)/ Tokyo, Japan
39- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC)/ Santiago,Chile
40- University of Pennsylvania/ Philadelphia, United States
41- The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)/ Sydney, Australia
=42- Aalto University/ Espoo,Finland
=42- University of Texas at Austin/ Austin, United States
44- Universidade de São Paulo/ São Paulo,Brazil
45- Eindhoven University of Technology/ Eindhoven,Netherlands
46- Cardiff University/ Cardiff, United Kingdom
47- University of Toronto/ Toronto, Canada
48- Newcastle University/ Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom5+QS Stars
49- Chalmers University of Technology/ Gothenburg,Sweden
50- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign/ Champaign, United States