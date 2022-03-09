We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Sanitary Complex Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art of the National University of Asunción / Alberto Martinez + Guido Villalba + Yago García + tda

Sanitary Complex Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art of the National University of Asunción / Alberto Martinez + Guido Villalba + Yago García + tda
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

© Leonardo Méndez

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Other Facilities
San Lorenzo, Paraguay
  Architects: Alberto Martinez, Guido Villalba, Yago García , tda
  Area :  250
  Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

A creator is a person who finds unknown aspects in something well known. But above all, he is an exaggerator. Ernesto Sábato.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Within the framework of the National Preliminary Contest called by the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art of the National University of Asunción, in Paraguay for a block of sanitary spaces, we committed to being exaggerated.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

CONCEPT. Abstraction served as a trigger when we envisioned three rocks strategically placed to define a new space. An interstice between the built mass of the adjacent auditorium and the arboreal landscape surrounding it. These rocks are directly related to the material choice of the proposal, rammed earth. The elements are a podium, three rocks and a cover plane.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

STRUCTURE. The challenge of conceiving an artificial rock in an honest manner requires an exhaustive geometric search, a clear, precise and, above all, intelligent process. In Paraguay, the lack of industrialization makes it possible for artisanal work to become a relevant path rather than a limit. How to build a volume of double curvature with rammed earth? How to transgress gravity with a technology developed historically to work vertically and in compression?

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Thinking about constructive elements outside their particular context enhances the imagination. The Inuit build igloos with water, we rethink space with earth from the heart of the Americas. Initially, we proposed a 5-module prefabrication system with a particular geometry and with a variety of combinations with which we managed to build a multiplicity of formal and spatial definitions.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

MATTER. A containment podium of raw stone, load-bearing red earth walls with rammed earth technology and a bare concrete slab. Brutal honesty is assumed from the conception of zero maintenance.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Model
Model
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Inside, the light comes from above. Perforations in the slab guarantee dim and pleasant lighting and natural ventilation. The doors are made of low-density wood processed with the over three hundred years old Japanese burning technique called Shou Sugi Ban, which allows accessibility and ventilation. The whole is an example of relevance, optimization of resources, collective intelligence, abstraction and timelessness. A delicate display of exaggeration.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Project location

Address:Campus Universitario, San Lorenzo, Paraguay

tda
Alberto Martinez
Guido Villalba
Yago García
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesParaguay
Cite: "Sanitary Complex Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art of the National University of Asunción / Alberto Martinez + Guido Villalba + Yago García + tda" [Complejo sanitario facultad de Arquitectura, Diseño y Arte / Alberto Martinez + Guido Villalba + Yago García + tda] 09 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

