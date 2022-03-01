We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Undecided Place / T4 design

The Undecided Place / T4 design

Save this project
The Undecided Place / T4 design

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Vietnam
  • Architects : T4 design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Mulia
  • Lead Architect : Mamoru Maeda
  • Design Team : Tran Thi Thuy Tien
  • Architects : T4 design
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

What is "a place where nothing is decided"? In short, it is [diversity]. What exactly is [diversity]?

  • When do you use it? (Use daily? / Use as needed?)
  • Where do you use it? (Use only part / Use all?)
  • Who will use it? (Do you use it yourself? / Lend it?)
  • What do you use it for? (What is the purpose of use?)

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

How to use it? All freedom. In other words, "I can't decide." Nothing can be created from a "fixed way of thinking". Moreover, there is no applicability. This is the view that I, the creator, and the owner of the artist are most in agreement with. Therefore, we thought that "unconventional thinking" was necessary to "do something interesting."

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

How to use it?

  • Atelier
  • Exhibition hall
  • Workshop
  • CAFÉ

Use as a multipurpose space

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Background - Vietnam's economic development is very fast, and as the development progresses, urban scrap and construction are actively carried out. Therefore, the old style of Vietnam is being destroyed more and more. Many Vietnamese and foreigners love Vietnam where relaxing time flows. Owners often interact with foreigners, such as studying abroad. From the above background. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

"The concept was embodied and expressed as follows" - I thought about renovating the old building into a "COOL architecture" by basically using the old building as it is and injecting a new design into it. Waste bricks and barbed wire were reused in an old Vietnamese house that was several decades old, and the façade was reconstructed and remade cutely. Using glass blocks and lighting effects, we created a world view that imagined the universe.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Conclusion - I want to take advantage of the coolness as it is, not scrap and build. I tried to create a unique space that fuses "history and future" by adding new things to the ruined wildness. I think that is "COOL".

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:154/1C ấp Thới Tây 2, Tân Hiệp, Hóc Môn, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
T4 design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseVietnam
Cite: "The Undecided Place / T4 design" 01 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977667/the-undecided-place-multipurpose-space-t4-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream