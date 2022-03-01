The Undecided Place / T4 design

+ 18

Design Team : Tran Thi Thuy Tien

Architects : T4 design

Country : Vietnam

What is "a place where nothing is decided"? In short, it is [diversity]. What exactly is [diversity]?

When do you use it? (Use daily? / Use as needed?)

Where do you use it? (Use only part / Use all?)

Who will use it? (Do you use it yourself? / Lend it?)

What do you use it for? (What is the purpose of use?)

How to use it? All freedom. In other words, "I can't decide." Nothing can be created from a "fixed way of thinking". Moreover, there is no applicability. This is the view that I, the creator, and the owner of the artist are most in agreement with. Therefore, we thought that "unconventional thinking" was necessary to "do something interesting."

How to use it?

Atelier

Exhibition hall

Workshop

CAFÉ

Use as a multipurpose space

Background - Vietnam's economic development is very fast, and as the development progresses, urban scrap and construction are actively carried out. Therefore, the old style of Vietnam is being destroyed more and more. Many Vietnamese and foreigners love Vietnam where relaxing time flows. Owners often interact with foreigners, such as studying abroad. From the above background.

"The concept was embodied and expressed as follows" - I thought about renovating the old building into a "COOL architecture" by basically using the old building as it is and injecting a new design into it. Waste bricks and barbed wire were reused in an old Vietnamese house that was several decades old, and the façade was reconstructed and remade cutely. Using glass blocks and lighting effects, we created a world view that imagined the universe.

Conclusion - I want to take advantage of the coolness as it is, not scrap and build. I tried to create a unique space that fuses "history and future" by adding new things to the ruined wildness. I think that is "COOL".