  Female Forces in Architecture: Highlighting Figures From Around the World

Female Forces in Architecture: Highlighting Figures From Around the World

Female Forces in Architecture: Highlighting Figures From Around the World

The built environment destined for everyone is still, to this day, not envisioned by everyone. Last year on Women’s day, we stated that “the battle for equality is far from over”. Highlighting continuously women architects and gender-related topics, this year, ArchDaily is turning the tables and seeking guidance from our audience. We highly value our reader's opinions, and now more than ever, we are seeking your input, to reach more realms and shed light on unfamiliar female figures to the international scene.

In your opinion, who are the female architects missing from our platform? Help us put the spotlight on women implicated in the built environment and nominate major female characters from across the globe, so that we can adjust the narratives, feature their work, and share knowledge and tools for a more inclusive world. These women can belong to any part of history: from young upcoming forces to established individuals or firms to figurines that were part of architecture's history. They can also have diverse professional backgrounds, from architects, planners, designers, to builders and decision-makers, all profiles involved in shaping the environment that surrounds us are eligible. 

For more information, check our coverage on Women in Architecture and Women Architects.

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Female Forces in Architecture: Highlighting Figures From Around the World" 28 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

