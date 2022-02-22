We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How to Take Advantage of Side Setbacks?

How to Take Advantage of Side Setbacks?

Save this article
How to Take Advantage of Side Setbacks?
Save this picture!
Residência Cobogó / CHX Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Kok
Residência Cobogó / CHX Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Kok

The side setbacks configure the distance that must be between the building and the side boundary of the land. Master plans, building codes or zoning laws determine the minimum clearance that must be observed to ensure that the building takes advantage of better aeration, sunlight and permeability. Although this feature brings several qualities to the built environment, many people do not know how to take advantage of the space given by the setback and, often, it becomes just a passageway.

 

Casa Quatá / Canoa Arquitetura. Foto: © Manuel SáCasa Paixão / Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mak CezarCasa Turquia / Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura. Foto: © Maíra AcayabaCasa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Foto: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 16

Below, we have selected some possible solutions that can help improve the spatial quality of your architectural project.

Save this picture!
Casa das jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Foto: © Felipe Araújo
Casa das jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Foto: © Felipe Araújo

Integration With Green

Mainly at ground level, the boundary of the land will form the contact with the outside, which makes us think that no one likes to open a window and come across a wall. Therefore, in addition to studying the material, texture and color that will be in this wall, the alternative of creating a landscape project can greatly increase the spatial quality of both the side setback and the internal space that is in constant contact with it. To think of a green perimeter in the plot is to bring nature closer to the resident, offering benefits such as biophilia. In addition, it also follows the rules of some building codes of maintaining a permeable area of the ground, for better absorption of rainwater.

Save this picture!
Casa Turquia / Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba
Casa Turquia / Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Casa B / AR Arquitetos. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba
Casa B / AR Arquitetos. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba

Another option is also given at the time of design: inserting large retractable openings that allow the physical union between internal and external spaces, creating an expanded environment.

Save this picture!
Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Foto: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Foto: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Meeting Places

Backyards, balconies, barbecue places, are all spaces for socializing in Brazilian culture. With that in mind, it's not hard to think about how the side setbacks can be thought of to expand these environments and be used as living spaces. To make it more comfortable, it is worth paying attention to materials, textures and even the lighting design. You can find some valuable tips here.

Save this picture!
Casa dos Eucaliptos / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro. Foto: © Favaro Jr.
Casa dos Eucaliptos / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro. Foto: © Favaro Jr.

Water Presence

In architecture, water is an element that can evoke feelings of calmness and well-being. But, in addition, it can also bring benefits to thermal and acoustic comfort, of course, all depending on the dimensions and scales of each environment. Therefore, a reflecting pool can become the protagonist of an environment, even placed in the space of the side setback.

Save this picture!
Casa Paixão / Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mak Cezar
Casa Paixão / Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mak Cezar

For those who wish to have a swimming pool at home, the lane of a swimming pool can also be designed to make better use of that space.

Save this picture!
Casa Garten / Caio Persighini Arquitetura. Foto: © Favaro Jr.
Casa Garten / Caio Persighini Arquitetura. Foto: © Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Foto: © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia
Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Foto: © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia

Other Possibilities

According to the rules that govern the building code of your plot, it may be possible to think of some types of coverings in the lateral setback, in this way it is possible to cover and transform it into a protected and multipurpose space that allows living, meeting, gardening and storage.

Save this picture!
Casa Quatá / Canoa Arquitetura. Foto: © Manuel Sá
Casa Quatá / Canoa Arquitetura. Foto: © Manuel Sá

And, it is worth remembering, that it is also possible to imagine an architectural project in which the bulk of the house is deconstructed to such an extent that the side setbacks are incorporated into various patios and open areas, as part of the design party. Thus, the setbacks are not seen as a hallway, but as integrated parts of the whole house.

Save this picture!
Casa Curupaiti / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Pedro Kok
Casa Curupaiti / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Residência Cobogó / CHX Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Kok
Residência Cobogó / CHX Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Kok

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "How to Take Advantage of Side Setbacks?" [Como aproveitar os recuos laterais? ] 22 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976980/how-to-take-advantage-of-side-setbacks> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream