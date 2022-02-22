How to Take Advantage of Side Setbacks?

Save this picture! Residência Cobogó / CHX Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Kok

The side setbacks configure the distance that must be between the building and the side boundary of the land. Master plans, building codes or zoning laws determine the minimum clearance that must be observed to ensure that the building takes advantage of better aeration, sunlight and permeability. Although this feature brings several qualities to the built environment, many people do not know how to take advantage of the space given by the setback and, often, it becomes just a passageway.

Below, we have selected some possible solutions that can help improve the spatial quality of your architectural project.

Save this picture! Casa das jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Foto: © Felipe Araújo

Integration With Green

Mainly at ground level, the boundary of the land will form the contact with the outside, which makes us think that no one likes to open a window and come across a wall. Therefore, in addition to studying the material, texture and color that will be in this wall, the alternative of creating a landscape project can greatly increase the spatial quality of both the side setback and the internal space that is in constant contact with it. To think of a green perimeter in the plot is to bring nature closer to the resident, offering benefits such as biophilia. In addition, it also follows the rules of some building codes of maintaining a permeable area of the ground, for better absorption of rainwater.

Save this picture! Casa Turquia / Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Casa B / AR Arquitetos. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba

Another option is also given at the time of design: inserting large retractable openings that allow the physical union between internal and external spaces, creating an expanded environment.

Save this picture! Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Foto: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Meeting Places

Backyards, balconies, barbecue places, are all spaces for socializing in Brazilian culture. With that in mind, it's not hard to think about how the side setbacks can be thought of to expand these environments and be used as living spaces. To make it more comfortable, it is worth paying attention to materials, textures and even the lighting design. You can find some valuable tips here.

Save this picture! Casa dos Eucaliptos / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro. Foto: © Favaro Jr.

Water Presence

In architecture, water is an element that can evoke feelings of calmness and well-being. But, in addition, it can also bring benefits to thermal and acoustic comfort, of course, all depending on the dimensions and scales of each environment. Therefore, a reflecting pool can become the protagonist of an environment, even placed in the space of the side setback.

Save this picture! Casa Paixão / Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mak Cezar

For those who wish to have a swimming pool at home, the lane of a swimming pool can also be designed to make better use of that space.

Save this picture! Casa Garten / Caio Persighini Arquitetura. Foto: © Favaro Jr.

Save this picture! Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Foto: © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia

Other Possibilities

According to the rules that govern the building code of your plot, it may be possible to think of some types of coverings in the lateral setback, in this way it is possible to cover and transform it into a protected and multipurpose space that allows living, meeting, gardening and storage.

Save this picture! Casa Quatá / Canoa Arquitetura. Foto: © Manuel Sá

And, it is worth remembering, that it is also possible to imagine an architectural project in which the bulk of the house is deconstructed to such an extent that the side setbacks are incorporated into various patios and open areas, as part of the design party. Thus, the setbacks are not seen as a hallway, but as integrated parts of the whole house.

Save this picture! Casa Curupaiti / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Pedro Kok