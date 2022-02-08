LandLAB Selected as the Winner of the Sirius Seafront Promenade Competition

Landscape architects and urban planning team LandLAB was selected as the winner of the international competition for the seafront promenade development in Sirius federal territory. The New Zealand-based team was chosen among 68 practices and 48 countries for offering the most "efficient use of the limited space available and respecting the distinctive features of the area". The winning proposal blends the Olympic heritage with the landscape, and transforms the area into a dynamic interface that provides a stimulating environment for residents and visitors.

The existing promenade serves as the anchor point of different urban precincts, such as the river edges, the main port, the Olympic park, and residential areas. The winning design improves the connection between these main points and opens them up to the seascape, creating a dynamic interface between the urban and natural environment, and giving Sirius a unique identity and urban coastal territory. The proposed master plan extends the green areas from 7 to 12 hectares, adding over 12,000 sqm of new public spaces that feature concert halls, auditoriums, event pavilions, and a yachting school among other public amenities.

In addition to providing an aesthetically-pleasing and visually cohesive design, the winning concept meets the needs of the people that live, study, work, or vacation in Sirius, as explained by Elena Shmeleva, Chairwoman of the Board of Sirius Federal Territory. As explained by the Chairwoman, the project was selected because of its environment-driven approach, which focuses not only on the functionality of the space, but on the cultural and historical heritage of the area as well.

The jury shortlisted 6 practices among 68 participants, which are BIG + Wowhaus, AB CHVOYA + Dreamer United + Smena Projects + John Lööf Green + Sergey Stanichny + Arseny Kubryakov, l'AUC architectes et urbanistes + Michel Desvigne Paysagiste + Atelier Marc Barani + Franck Boutté Consultants, LOLA Landscape Architects + Taller Architects, LandLAB, and !melk landscape architecture & urban design.

The jury included Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of VEB.RF state development corporation, Elena Shmeleva, Chairwoman of the Board of Sirius Federal Territory, Vladimir Silkin, President of the Russian Yachting Federation, Martin Rein-Cano, founder and managing partner at Topotek 1, Alain Philippe, architect, former General Manager for Technical Services of the city of Nice, Matthias Rudolph, expert in climate-friendly design, project manager at Transsolar, Michèle Laruë-Charlus, Managing Director, Bordeaux Métropole Mission 2050, and Doriana Mandrelli Fuksas, architect, co-founder of Studio Fuksas.

The competition was organized by VEB.RF state development corporation, ProGorod OOO (part of VEB.RF Group), the Center for Urban Studies of the Sirius University of Science and Technology, and Strelka KB.