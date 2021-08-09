We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Open International Competition for an Architectural and Urban Planning Concept for the Development of the Embankment on the Sirius federal territory

Open International Competition for an Architectural and Urban Planning Concept for the Development of the Embankment on the Sirius federal territory

Save this article
Open International Competition for an Architectural and Urban Planning Concept for the Development of the Embankment on the Sirius federal territory

Sirius, the first federal territory in Russia, is initiating the competition for an urban design concept of its 7,5 kilometre long seafront promenade. The open call for teams and individual candidates from Russia and beyond is launched on the competition website. This competition is organized by VEB.RF, The Center for Urban Studies of the Sirius University of Science and Technology, Strelka KB, ProGorod.

In late September the Jury will shortlist 6 participants for Phase 2, of which four teams will be experienced in similar large-scale projects and two are emerging / early career / not yet established professionals. This way, architects of the next generation will be able to take part in the contest along with acclaimed offices.
The winner and the finalists will be announced in early December 2021. The prize money amount is 26 million rubles.

The candidates will design a concept for a multifunctional urban space for people from all walks of life, from seamen to artists, and envisage an infrastructure for international or national cultural, sportive and educational events – festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and public talks by artists or popular scientists. Softscaping and wind protection solutions are expected to create an all-season environment comfortable for people of every age, from infants to seniors.

The seafront must become an iconic landmark for Sirius – the city of the 2014 Winter Olympics and the Sirius educational center for gifted students from all over Russia. A distinctive skyline with curated panoramic viewpoints and easy access to sea must transform the place into a vibrant world-wide attraction.

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Open International Competition for an Architectural and Urban Planning Concept for the Development of the Embankment on the Sirius federal territory" 09 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964850/open-international-competition-for-an-architectural-and-urban-planning-concept-for-the-development-of-the-imeretinskaya-embankment-on-the-sirius-federal-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Strelka KB

竞赛征集 | 俄罗斯联邦地区堤岸开发城市规划及建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream