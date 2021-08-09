Open International Competition for an Architectural and Urban Planning Concept for the Development of the Embankment on the Sirius federal territory

Sirius, the first federal territory in Russia, is initiating the competition for an urban design concept of its 7,5 kilometre long seafront promenade. The open call for teams and individual candidates from Russia and beyond is launched on the competition website. This competition is organized by VEB.RF, The Center for Urban Studies of the Sirius University of Science and Technology, Strelka KB , ProGorod.

In late September the Jury will shortlist 6 participants for Phase 2, of which four teams will be experienced in similar large-scale projects and two are emerging / early career / not yet established professionals. This way, architects of the next generation will be able to take part in the contest along with acclaimed offices.

The winner and the finalists will be announced in early December 2021. The prize money amount is 26 million rubles.

The candidates will design a concept for a multifunctional urban space for people from all walks of life, from seamen to artists, and envisage an infrastructure for international or national cultural, sportive and educational events – festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and public talks by artists or popular scientists. Softscaping and wind protection solutions are expected to create an all-season environment comfortable for people of every age, from infants to seniors.

The seafront must become an iconic landmark for Sirius – the city of the 2014 Winter Olympics and the Sirius educational center for gifted students from all over Russia. A distinctive skyline with curated panoramic viewpoints and easy access to sea must transform the place into a vibrant world-wide attraction.