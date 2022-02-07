We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Snøhetta and White Arkitekter Transform an Old Quarry in Sweden into a Sustainable Residential Development

Snøhetta and White Arkitekter Transform an Old Quarry in Sweden into a Sustainable Residential Development

Save this article
Snøhetta and White Arkitekter Transform an Old Quarry in Sweden into a Sustainable Residential Development

Construction broke ground on the Wendelstrand residential development that will transform an old quarry outside Gothenburg into an environmentally friendly and socially sustainable neighbourhood. Developed by Next Step Group and designed by Snøhetta and White Arkitekter, together with Tham & Videgård, Andreas Martin-Löf Architects and Liljewall, the project will feature 1000 homes of various typologies and a series of amenities. The first stage of the development debuts with the Snøhetta-designed Lakehouse, a communal building that blends with the landscape.

The Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and SnøhettaThe Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and SnøhettaThe Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and SnøhettaCourtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta+ 16

The Wendelstrand development aims to reshape the area disrupted by quarrying and proposes "an interplay between new buildings and existing nature". The dwelling typologies vary from terraced houses to villas and apartments, accompanied by a diverse array of public amenities. Tham & Videgård's contribution is a timber version of the Vertical Village scheme, while White Arkitekter is in charge of the design of the apartment buildings.

Very often, when we talk about sustainable architecture, we add sustainability at a late stage, but in this case, with Wendelstrand, we start off talking about sustainability and what sustainability parameters we can use. That way, it's fully integrated from day one. - Jacob Sahlqvist, Architect & Office Director at White Architects. 

Related Article

Helsinki Redesigns Its Maritime Façade Through an International Competition

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta
Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta

The Lakehouse designed by Snøhetta will provide the backdrop for the communal life of the new neighbourhood, featuring a restaurant, a café, shops, event spaces, offices and a gym. The design follows the site's topography, rising from North to South and continuing the park through its roofscape. The project prioritises local materials with high bound energy and low carbon emissions, which led to wood and stone as the predominant materials. 

Save this picture!
The Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta
The Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta

Our ambition was to create something that exceeds a conventional neighbourhood and breaks with traditional housing typologies. Lakehouse is designed to invite people in, on and around the building. You don't have to enter the building to become a part of it. We hope Lakehouse will be an important catalyst for creating enthusiasm, attractiveness, and cohesion in the area and become an inviting destination for the entire region. Furthermore, we believe that this project can be a model for innovative and sustainable housing development focusing on wood as a building material and, in that way bringing down the carbon footprint, not only in Sweden but throughout the Nordic region - Rikard Jaucis, senior architect at Snøhetta.

Construction of the Lakehouse is set for completion in 2024, together with one-fifth of the homes. Plans are underway to include a preschool and a school within the Wendelstrand development.

Save this picture!
The Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta
The Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Snøhetta and White Arkitekter Transform an Old Quarry in Sweden into a Sustainable Residential Development " 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976329/snohetta-and-white-arkitekter-transform-an-old-quarry-in-sweden-into-a-sustainable-residential-development> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream