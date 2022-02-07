Snøhetta and White Arkitekter Transform an Old Quarry in Sweden into a Sustainable Residential Development

Save this picture! The Lakehouse. Image Courtesy of Next Step Group and Snøhetta

Construction broke ground on the Wendelstrand residential development that will transform an old quarry outside Gothenburg into an environmentally friendly and socially sustainable neighbourhood. Developed by Next Step Group and designed by Snøhetta and White Arkitekter, together with Tham & Videgård, Andreas Martin-Löf Architects and Liljewall, the project will feature 1000 homes of various typologies and a series of amenities. The first stage of the development debuts with the Snøhetta-designed Lakehouse, a communal building that blends with the landscape.

The Wendelstrand development aims to reshape the area disrupted by quarrying and proposes "an interplay between new buildings and existing nature". The dwelling typologies vary from terraced houses to villas and apartments, accompanied by a diverse array of public amenities. Tham & Videgård's contribution is a timber version of the Vertical Village scheme, while White Arkitekter is in charge of the design of the apartment buildings.

Very often, when we talk about sustainable architecture, we add sustainability at a late stage, but in this case, with Wendelstrand, we start off talking about sustainability and what sustainability parameters we can use. That way, it's fully integrated from day one. - Jacob Sahlqvist, Architect & Office Director at White Architects.

The Lakehouse designed by Snøhetta will provide the backdrop for the communal life of the new neighbourhood, featuring a restaurant, a café, shops, event spaces, offices and a gym. The design follows the site's topography, rising from North to South and continuing the park through its roofscape. The project prioritises local materials with high bound energy and low carbon emissions, which led to wood and stone as the predominant materials.

Our ambition was to create something that exceeds a conventional neighbourhood and breaks with traditional housing typologies. Lakehouse is designed to invite people in, on and around the building. You don't have to enter the building to become a part of it. We hope Lakehouse will be an important catalyst for creating enthusiasm, attractiveness, and cohesion in the area and become an inviting destination for the entire region. Furthermore, we believe that this project can be a model for innovative and sustainable housing development focusing on wood as a building material and, in that way bringing down the carbon footprint, not only in Sweden but throughout the Nordic region - Rikard Jaucis, senior architect at Snøhetta.

Construction of the Lakehouse is set for completion in 2024, together with one-fifth of the homes. Plans are underway to include a preschool and a school within the Wendelstrand development.